It’s October, and in Oregon, winter and freezing temps will be here before we know it. If you currently have an RV, you know what that means: protecting your investment by winterizing your RV. The importance of winterizing shouldn’t be dismissed.
The process of winterization protects your RV from things like pipes bursting. Specifically, this is when water freezes and expands in the hoses and pipes of your RV. The problem is that you may not notice it until the first time you try to fill up your freshwater tank or run your water heater.
Next, winterizing protects your water pump. Even a little bit of water freezing in your water pump can cause it to malfunction. The last thing you want to discover when you get to a campsite is that your water pump doesn’t work. Trust me, we’ve been close to that disaster!
A third reason winterizing your RV is important is because of small leaks that can happen and go undetected until they cause damage to walls or floors in your RV.
It’s so much better to be safe than sorry when it comes to winterizing your RV. If you can’t get an appointment until after the first freeze, go ahead and drain all the water from your RV and consider pouring a little RV antifreeze (it’s pink, not blue/green) into the sink drain and (if you have one) shower drain. Do this a couple of days ahead of time so that things hopefully will have time to dry out before that freeze happens. This is NOT a permanent solution.
Winterizing your RV is not too difficult a procedure and can be a DIY project for the RV enthusiast. However, winter can be unforgiving on an RV, and if not done right, a poor or incomplete weatherization may result in thousands of dollars in damage. It’s for this reason having a professional weatherize your RV may be the best option.
