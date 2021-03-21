March is Women’s History Month — a time to honor the contributions of American women in all walks of life. Whenever you’re ready to travel, you can help celebrate their accomplishments by visiting national parks, museums and landmarks across the country.
Seneca Falls, in upstate New York’s beautiful Finger Lakes region, holds a special place in American history. In 1848, it was the site of a gathering that launched the movement to secure women’s right to vote. At the Women’s Rights National Historical Park you can tour the Wesleyan Chapel, where the Women’s Rights Convention was held, as well as the home of suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Seneca Falls is also home to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, with nearly 300 inductees.
Women played a vital role on the home front during World War II, with many taking jobs in defense industries. Their symbol was Rosie the Riveter, whose iconic image was used in an ad campaign to recruit female workers. Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, near San Francisco, pays tribute to their part in the war effort. You can learn about these women and their experiences by touring the park’s historic buildings, museum collections and interpretive exhibits.
The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Dorchester County, Maryland, is the place to learn about the life and legacy of the woman who escaped from slavery in 1849 and risked her life to guide other enslaved people to freedom. Afterward, take a drive along the 125-mile Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, a scenic route that winds through the rustic landscape and waterscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The byway includes 45 sites relating to Tubman and the Underground Railroad.
The National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., is the world’s only major art museum dedicated solely to championing female artists. The collection includes more than 5,500 works from the 16th century to the present day, created by more than 1,000 artists in fields including painting, sculpture, photography, drawings and videos. The Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument, located in a 220-year-old house on Capitol Hill, tells the story of women who fought for equal rights.
The village of Pepin, Wisconsin, about 90 minutes south of Minneapolis, is the starting point of the Laura Ingalls Wilder History Highway, linking sites that have a connection to the “Little House” author. Visitors can tour a replica of the log cabin where Wilder was born in 1867, described in her first book, “Little House in the Big Woods.”
The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas, tells the story of women who have helped shape the American West. Exhibits explore life on ranches, cowgirls like Annie Oakley who performed in Wild West shows and trailblazers such as Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
