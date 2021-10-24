Roseburg readers sure do love their mysteries. Less than 8% of Roseburg Public Library’s physical collection is categorized as mystery, yet the genre accounts for about 10% of all checkouts.
Of course, the heavy hitters such as C.J. Box, James Patterson and Louise Penny are on constant rotation. Patrons tend to binge-read mystery series, and many currently are working their way through the Cork O’Connor series by William Kent Krueger and the Vera Stanhope series by Ann Cleeves.
I, too, enjoy those books and make sure readers know about them. Yet I can’t help but consider the mysteries that do not get as much publicity but are every bit as good, and I am on a mission to introduce some of my recent favorites.
Mysteries in general are popular, but cozy mysteries? Those charming whodunits in which the deaths occur mostly off-stage? Local readers love them.
I am partial to the Josie Way series by Oregon author Angela M. Sanders because Josie is a librarian and witch who communes with books. She simply tells the collection what she is researching, and titles fly off the shelves and land on her desk. Plus, Josie has an uncanny knack for pairing books with patrons.
Those are some serious superpowers.
“Seven-Year Witch” is the second and newest book in the series, and it finds Josie helping her next-door neighbor and love interest, Sam, track down his estranged, missing wife. The Oregon setting does not play as big a role as the cast of quirky characters, who were introduced in “Bait and Witch.”
For readers who like their mysteries on the grittier side, I recommend S.A. Cosby’s standalone thrillers set in Virginia. Cosby burst onto the literary scene with his second novel, “Blacktop Wasteland,” which won mystery writers’ 2021 Anthony Award for Best Novel and the 2020 Los Angeles Times Book Award in the mystery/thriller category.
“Blacktop Wasteland” is the story of Beauregard “Bug” Montage, a mechanic and family man whose days as a law-breaking wheel man are behind him. That is, until the debts and obligations pile up, and Bug decides the only way out is to do what he does best – run one more job.
I liked “Blacktop Wasteland,” but I loved Cosby’s latest book, “Razorblade Tears.” Ike, who is Black, and Buddy Lee, who is white, team up to avenge the murder of their sons, who were married and had a daughter. The unlikely duo stops at nothing to find their sons’ killer, and along the way they come to terms with how they treated their sons and how they are treating each other.
At the heart of both books are men trying to be better versions of themselves. I especially liked the cinematic quality of the writing, although that magnified the violent scenes. There is a lot to unpack, including themes of racism and the criminal justice system, making Cosby’s books more than escape reads.
All of these books are available at Roseburg Public Library. Place holds in the library catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com or contact staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
Happy reading!
