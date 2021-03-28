Evening Planets: Mars, Mercury, Venus
Mars is the only bright planet visible in the evening until April 20. Look for Mars, a modest dull reddish star, slowly creeping across Taurus until April 23. Mars is well placed for observing as the sky darkens. Look high in the southwest to find the large V of Taurus. Notice Aldebaran on the top left point of the V. This red giant star outshines dimmer Mars.
Scan about 9 degrees directly above Aldebaran to spy Mars on April 1. Each night, Mars crawls a bit further east to enter Gemini on April 24. Grab your binoculars on April 25 and April 26 as Mars treks to the left of two open star clusters.
First, Mars will be 1 ½ moon widths from cluster NGC 2158 on the April 25. This will be a challenge to spy the cluster with your binoculars. The cluster is a dim 8.6 magnitude. The next night, Mars will be less than a moon width from Messier 35. This star cluster is much brighter at magnitude 5.5.
On April 25, Mars is about 180 million miles from Earth; while NGC 2158 is about 60 quadrillion miles or about 10,000 light years. As Mars passes M35 on April 26, it is still about 180 million miles from Earth; while M35 is 18 quadrillion miles or about 3,000 light years away.
Currently, Venus and Mercury are lost in the sun’s glare. On April 1, Venus is about 1 degree to left of the sun. Slowly, Venus climbs away from the setting sun and escapes the solar glare during the last 10 days of April.
Mercury trails about two weeks behind Venus, missing the sun’s disk by 18 arcminutes on April 18. It’s too bad this close approach is lost in the sun’s glare. By April 22, Mercury also emerges from the sun.
Swift Mercury rapidly out climbs pokey Venus and draws within a degree on April 25. By May, Mercury will have enlarged the gap with Venus to nearly 5 degrees.
Dawn Planets: Jupiter and Saturn
Jupiter plods across eastern Capricornus while Saturn languishes in far western Capricornus. Each morning, Jupiter and Saturn climb a bit higher in the predawn sky. As March closes, Jupiter is only 1 1/2 hours ahead of sunrise. By May, Jupiter has gained nearly an hour, rising more than 2 ½ hours ahead of the sun.
Jupiter creeps eastward slowly widening the gap with Saturn. Tomorrow morning, Jupiter follows Saturn by about half an hour and is more than 11 degrees apart. As April closes, the gap will widen to 15 degrees and Jupiter will lag Saturn by 45 minutes.
On the mornings of April 15 and April 16, Jupiter will approach a 5th magnitude star, Mu Capricornii. If you have a very good east-southeast horizon, take out your binoculars to spot Mu within 3 arcminutes of Jupiter.
Mu will be above the row of Jupiter’s large moons, slightly above Europa. Telescope observers will notice at 5 a.m. that Io is crossing Jupiter’s disk with a small round black shadow. Set your alarm.
Lyrids Meteor Shower
Each spring, the earth plows through a band of comet dust. Look on the morning of April 22, after midnight, to watch the annual Lyrids Meteor Shower. If you can see the bright star Vega, the radiant of the shower is up.
A bright moon will interfere until 3 a.m., reducing meteor counts. Best views will occur between 4-5 a.m. Look to the northwest or south to observe up to 15-18 meteors per hour at the peak.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. April 13.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
