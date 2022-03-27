Evening Planets
The evening night sky is devoid of bright planets as April opens.
Uranus begins a month-long descent into the sunset. Binocular observers can spot the gas giant in the southwest tonight in the constellation Aries. Uranus will only drift eastward about 1.5 degrees near Omicron Arietis.
Both Uranus and Omicron are nearly the same brightness at 6th magnitude. Scan about 12 degrees east of Hamal to find Uranus and Omicron. A slender crescent moon is 2 ½ degrees above Uranus on April 3.
By the third week of April, Uranus will be lost in the sun’s glare.
As Uranus sinks into the sunset, Mercury begins a rapid ascent. If you have a favorable southwest horizon, look low to the southwest on April 17 — just as the twilight begins to darken — to spot bright Mercury. Scan to the left about 2 degrees to find dim Uranus.
Each night thereafter, Mercury will climb as Uranus sinks. By April 19, the two worlds will appear about 3 degrees apart with Mercury nearly directly above Uranus. As April closes, Mercury will sail by the Pleiades Star Cluster (M45). Best nights to see Mercury and the Pleiades are April 28 and 29.
Dawn Planet Plenty
April dawn skies will feature two groups of planets. First up, about two hours before sunrise, will be Venus, Saturn and Mars. Later to rise in the east southeast will be Jupiter and Neptune.
Tomorrow morning, look to the southeast to spot brilliant Venus. Modestly bright Saturn is about 2 degrees below Venus while dim Mars is about 3 degrees to the right of Venus, forming a small triangle. Each morning, Venus will creep eastward. Saturn will trek slowly westward; while pokey Mars seems to remain in place.
On April 4, Saturn will appear less than half a degree to the left of Mars. The next morning, look to see Saturn above and slightly to the right of Mars at less than a moon-width apart.
By April 6, Venus will lead a string of three planets with Mars in the middle and Saturn to the far right. Each morning, the gap between these planets will widen as Venus drifts east and Saturn moves to the west.
Jupiter and Neptune are lost in the bright sunrise twilight as April opens. By April 10, these two gas giants will rise more than an hour before sunrise. Look to the east-southeast to find very bright Jupiter.
Use your telescope to spot dim Neptune about ½ degree below and to the left of Jupiter. The next two mornings Neptune will appear to inch closer to Jupiter. The gap on April 12 is only 6 arcminutes with 9th magnitude Neptune directly below Jupiter.
That’s about the same separation as the moon Callisto is from Jupiter on the 12th. As an added bonus, the moon Io will be crossing the disk (transiting) of Jupiter. Turn your telescope toward Jupiter at about 6 a.m. to spot Io and Io’s shadow on Jupiter.
Each morning after the 12th the gap between Jupiter and Neptune will slowly widen. By mid-month, five planets form a diagonal line with Jupiter on the left end and Saturn on the right with Venus in the middle.
As April closes, Venus passes atop Neptune and closes in on Jupiter. Look on the mornings of April 27-30 to spy Venus gathering with Jupiter and Neptune. Venus will pass about a moon-width above Neptune on April 27, about 3 degrees right of Jupiter with an old crescent moon below Jupiter.
During the next two mornings, Venus will creep toward Jupiter and away from Neptune. Look on April 30 to see a very close Jupiter-Venus conjunction. As twilight brightens on the 30th, Venus will be below and to the right of Jupiter at 22 arcminutes.
If you have an accurate go-to telescope, you may want to try and locate Jupiter and Venus later on the 30th. Look between 2-4 p.m. with a low power eyepiece to spot Venus just 12 arc-minutes to the left of Jupiter. This will be the closest Venus-Jupiter conjunction until 2039.
Lyrid Meteor Shower
Each April, the first spring meteor shower kicks off a busy season of showers. The annual Lyrids shower peaks on the night of April 21 and morning of April 22. Best viewing will be from 1-2 a.m. on April 22 before the bright moon rises at 2:30 a.m.
Forecast rates range from 10-15 meteors per hour after midnight. An early May shower, the Eta Aquariids, peaks on May 5 and will offer a moon-free observing a few hours before dawn.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. April 12. Spring stargazing will be discussed.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
