Comet Neowise is speeding away from the sun traveling more than 130,000 miles per hour. Astronomers report that the comet is fading in brightness plus bright moonlit nights will make it difficult to spot. Binocular observers maybe be able to see a short tail as the comet crosses Coma Berenices this week.
Tonight, look after 10:30 p.m. toward the west with your scope or binoculars to see a dim sixth magnitude star-like coma with a tiny tail sweeping to the right. By mid-month, as the evening sky darkens without the moon, Comet Neowise will be a very dim ninth magnitude. Only telescope observers will be able to spot a small fuzzy ball in eastern Virgo.
Farewell Comet Neowise, see you in 6,800 years.
Evening PlanetsJupiter and Saturn are twin beacons in the southeast as the sky darkens tonight. Brilliant Jupiter will lose a bit of brightness and appear slightly smaller in your telescope this month. Likewise, Saturn is also slowly losing brightness and apparent size. The good news for stargazers is that Jupiter and Saturn will reach maximum altitude for better observing as the sky darkens mid-month.
Mars rises tonight in the east just before 11:30 p.m. As the gap between earth and Mars narrows, the Red World will gain brightness and apparent size. Tonight, Mars is a bright -1.12 magnitude; the brightest star in the eastern late-night sky.
A bright fat gibbous moon sails less than a degree beneath Mars on Aug. 9. By the end of August, Mars will be a very bright reddish beacon rising just as the sky darken. Mars will be an excellent target for telescope observers all month with a polar cap and surface features becoming more easily spotted. Drag out your scope and take a look.
Neptune rises in the southeast more than an hour before Mars tonight. By September, Neptune will be well placed for telescope observers as the sky darken.
Uranus follows Mars by about a half hour tonight. By September, as Mars treks east, the two planets are separated by about 13 degrees and rise about 15 minutes apart.
Dawn PlanetsMercury rapidly falls toward the rising sun. The swift planet is lost in the dawn glare after the first week of August. Mercury will switch from sunrise to sunset by early September.
Venus is dazzling to early risers. Look to the east after 3 a.m. all month to spot a very bright “star”. That’s Venus. Our sister world treks from Taurus to Gemini.
Perseid Meteor ShowerThe famous Perseid Meteor Shower peaks on the night of Aug. 11 and the morning of Aug. 12. Last year the shower had to contend with a nearly full moon that filled the night sky with light. This year the moon is nearly at last quarter and once again will interfere with meteor watching during peak hours. However, a last quarter moon is several times less bright than a full moon. Still, dimmer Perseids will disappear in the moonlight.
Counts should diminish by 30-40% from a dark night peak. Expect to see between 30 and 40 meteors per hour. The meteors you will see should be bright with a greater chance of leaving streaks called trains in the sky for a few seconds. Get your bug spray, block the moon if you can and enjoy the show.
Morgan Observatory at UCC (PMO)Morgan Observatory has discontinued public and school gatherings this summer due to the novel coronavirus. Please consult the Morgan Observatory website at www.umpqua.edu/observatory for the latest information.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
