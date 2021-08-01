Brilliant Venus glides parallel to the western horizon this month. Slow by steadily, Venus creeps eastward away from Leo in early August.
Look on Aug. 10, as the sky begins to darken with the end of twilight, to see a slender crescent moon and Venus about 30 degrees west of Spica. The young moon quickly races away from Venus, heading for Libra.
Venus makes a spectacularly apparent close encounter with Beta Virginis, also known as Zavijava, on Aug. 13. Look shortly after sunset with your binoculars or telescope to see this third magnitude star about 1/3 of a moon width from dazzling Venus. The next night, the fattening moon hovers above Alpha Libra or Zubenelgenubi.
Four nights later, the moon appears to make a close encounter with Nunki of Sagittarius in the southern sky. Telescope observers will see the closest approach before sunset. Locate the moon and look just four arc minutes away to find Nunki. This will be a difficult challenge. On the same night, another difficult challenge occurs to those with exceptional west horizons.
On Aug. 18, Mars and Mercury make an apparent close conjunction. Telescope or binocular observers should look to the west just after sunset to find Mercury. The speedy world will be low in the western sky and barely bright enough to pull out of the sunset glare. Mars will be a scant four arc minutes from Mercury but at second magnitude will be difficult to spot.
Mercury climbs a bit as Mars sinks into the sun’s glare. Look on Aug. 27 to see Mercury follow the path of Venus as it makes a wide pass of Beta Virginis.
Saturn and Jupiter up all nightTomorrow night, Saturn rises as the sun sets, Saturn will be opposite the sun — or at opposition. The ringed world will be visible all night long and be at it’s brightest and largest apparent size. Grab your scope and enjoy.
Jupiter follows Saturn into an all-night sky on Aug. 19. Jupiter is also at its best for brightness and apparent size the closing weeks of August.
The Perseid Meteor ShowerThe rocky debris discarded from Comet Swift Tuttle, as it streaked numerous trips into the inner Solar System, will again zip across August skies. This annual shower features sand grains to Skittle-sized rocks plunging at 30-40 miles per second into our upper atmosphere.
As the cast-off bits of the comet encounter the upper atmosphere, at about 50 miles up, they begin to glow. Soon they burn in a plasma bubble and we see a meteor.
This year the Perseids will return for a peak performance on the night of Aug. 11 and the morning of Aug. 12. The crescent moon will be in the western trees as the shower starts.
Observers should start seeing a few meteors after 10 p.m. The show will get better as the night progresses. Forecasts estimate peak counts of 70-90 meteors per hour by 3 a.m.
Best observing will occur away from city light and trees or building obstructing your view of the sky.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Aug. 10.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
