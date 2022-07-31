The dawn planet parade is moving to late night. Mercury has rounded the Sun and makes a brief appearance in the evening twilight. Only observers with almost a perfectly flat western horizon will be able to spot Mercury.
If you can find a good viewing spot, look on Aug. 3 and 4 to spy Mercury near Regulus, the brightest star of Leo. Regulus and Mercury will be just a bit more than a moon-width apart on Aug. 3.
Look to the west by northwest with your binoculars very low in the bright twilight to find Mercury and just below and to the left spot dimmer Regulus.
Next up is Saturn. Look to the southeast a few minutes after 10 p.m. tonight to see a modest cream-colored star. That’s Saturn. Each night Saturn will gain a bit of altitude and my mid-month will rise as the sun sets.
Best viewing will be after 11 p.m. when Saturn has climbed out of the thick and turbulent air near the horizon.
About an hour after Saturn, look for Neptune. Turn your telescope toward the eastern boundary of Aquarius and Pisces. Neptune will slowly wander westward and cross back into Aquarius by late August.
Jupiter pops into the night sky about 30 minutes after Neptune. Bright Jupiter is easy to locate in the northwest corner of Cetus. Jupiter slowly treks westward and is at the border with Pisces as August closes.
Mars and Uranus start August rising a few minutes after midnight. Look on the morning of Aug. 3 to see Uranus and Mars about 1½ degrees apart in Aries. Mars slowly surpasses pokey Uranus and heads for Taurus by Aug. 9.
Uranus seems to be anchored in Aries. On Aug. 19, an old crescent moon sit atop Mars as the pairs rises before midnight. Mars continues a steady pace eastward to arrive within 3 degrees of the Hyades as August closes.
Just after mid-August, a late night planet parade can be observed just after midnight. The parade will gradually appear a bit earlier each night with a five-planet line-up seen by 11:30 p.m. by Labor Day.
Dawn PlanetVenus is the solitary predawn planet as the planet parade has moved on. Brilliant Venus is easy to find, rising nearly two hours before the sun as August opens. Venus will appear to be in the middle of Gemini, the Twins.
Gradually, Venus will creep toward the rising sun and by September will only rise slightly about than an hour before sunrise.
August Meteor ShowerAugust is known for a fabulous meteor shower, the Perseids. This year, the shower arrives as always on the night of Aug. 12 and the morning of Aug. 13.
Unfortunately, a very bright, nearly full moon will also accompany the shower. The brilliant moonlight will overpower all the modest and dim meteors, leaving only the brightest meteors.
Peak counts after midnight on Aug. 12 will be cut to 20-30 per hour. No need to seek a dark county site for best counts.
Catch a CometA large comet called C/2017 PanSTARRS K2 — or K2 for short — is heading for a rendezvous with the sun in December. K2 is now traversing Ophiuchus into Scorpius this month.
It can be spotted as the sky darkens with modest telescopes as it shines at 8th magnitude. Look to the south to find the bright star, Antares. Look up and to the right to spot the comet.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Aug. 9. Doug Pieschel will host and summer stargazing will be discussed.
For details about how to join the meeting, visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.