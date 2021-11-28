Evening Planet Parade
Venus leads a parade of three bright planets in the southwest sky. Look just after sunset to spot dazzling Venus low in the southwest sky.
Scan about 36 degrees to the upper left of Venus to spot bright Jupiter as the sky darkens. Look about 15 degrees to the lower right of Jupiter to spy Saturn.
A thin crescent moon joins the parade on Dec. 6 just 1 ½ degrees below Venus. Our sister world seems to creep slowly eastward toward Saturn until Dec. 12, narrowing the gap with Jupiter by about 5 degrees.
After Dec. 12, Venus begins a rapid descent toward the setting sun. By mid-January 2022, Venus transitions to the dawn sky going from the Evening Star to a Morning Star.
Venus is joined by Mercury after Christmas. Best views of the now four planet parade (Venus, Mercury, Saturn and Jupiter) occur on Dec. 28. You will need a very low unobstructed southwest horizon to see both Mercury and Venus. Mercury will be 4.5 degrees to the lower left of Venus.
Each night, Mercury climbs a bit as Venus sinks. Our sister world is soon lost in the sun’s glare after New Year’s night.
Telescope observers can enjoy rapid changes to the appearance of Venus during December. Venus appears to expand in size each night and shrink as a thinning crescent. Look on Dec. 1 to see a 28% crescent Venus shining at -4.8 magnitude with an apparent size of 39 arcseconds or slightly larger than the disk of Jupiter.
By the 4th, Venus will reach maximum apparent brightness at -4.9 and expand to 42 arcseconds. Seek Venus on Dec. 6 to spy two crescents, Venus and the moon. As December closes Venus will appears as a razor thin 2% crescent of 61 arcseconds.
Mars in the predawn skyMars begins December in the constellation Libra. Look to the southeast about an hour before sunrise on Dec. 2 to spot Mars about 3 ½ degrees below an old crescent moon. Mars will slightly outshine the two brightest stars of Libra, found on either side of the moon.
After mid-month, Mars crosses into Scorpius just a degree below a third magnitude star called Graffias. On Christmas night, Mars treks into Ophiuchus about 5 degrees north of Antares.
Mars loses a contest of brightness with brighter Antares, also known as the rival of Mars due to its reddish color.
Geminids Meteor ShowerThe annual Geminids Meteor Shower peaks on the night of Dec. 13-14. A bright ¾ full moon about 80 degrees to the right will obscure most of the Geminids this December.
If skies clear, best chances for meteor watching occur after 1 a.m. on the 14th. The bright moon will be low and the radiant of the shower will be high for good counts. After 2 a.m., the moon will be in the trees and hills, offering less light interference to make observing even better.
Comet Leonard — a beauty or a bust?Gregory Leonard at the University of Arizona’s Mount Lemmon Observatory discovered a faint comet on Jan. 3, 2021. Comet Leonard is racing through the inner Solar System headed to its closest approach to the sun on Jan. 3, 2022.
On Dec. 12, Comet Leonard will be about 21 million miles from Earth and may be visible with binoculars or unaided eyes just after sunset. Observers need to find a very low southwest horizon without obstructions to have a chance to spot the comet.
Will the comet brighten to fourth magnitude or even second magnitude or fail to make sixth magnitude? Comets are notoriously difficult to predict peak brightness.
Look on the evenings of Dec 13-19 toward bright Venus. Comet Leonard will be 4-5 degrees below Venus. After a 35,000-year journey from deep in the Oort Cloud, Comet Leonard is now racing at 43 miles per second on a one-way trip around the sun and back into deep space. Cross your fingers for a clear night.
Moon and SunDecember brings the most distant full moon visible in Oregon this year. The so-called micro-moon occurs on Dec. 18 at 8:35 p.m. with the full moon 252,476 miles from earth. The full moon may look slightly smaller and dimmer than a typical full moon.
The sun will reach solstice on Dec. 21 at 7:59 a.m. This marks the beginning of Northern Winter. The earliest sunset does not occur on the solstice but 11 days earlier on Dec. 10.
Each sunset after the 10th will a bit later and by Dec. 19 sunset time will occur at the same as tonight.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Discussion will feature astronomy news and sky events for December.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
