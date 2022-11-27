Dec. 7: Full Moon, Moon occults Mars Dec. 8: Mars opposition Dec. 13: Umpqua Astronomers December Zoom meeting Dec. 14: Geminids Meteor Shower Dec. 16: Moon Last Quarter Dec. 21: Winter Solstice 1:48 p.m. PST Dec. 23: New Moon Ursid Meteor Shower Dec. 28: Venus close to Mercury Dec. 29: First Quarter Moon
Chilly December skies offer a parade of all the planets. Look just after sunset on Dec. 3 to spy seven planets across the night sky — plus Earth below.
Venus and Mercury will be extremely low in the southwest. Modest Saturn will be an easy target in the south. Bright Jupiter will be in the southeast.
Use your binoculars to spot dim Neptune a few degrees to the right of Jupiter. Sweep to the east with your binoculars to find Uranus. Bright Mars will be extremely low in the northeast.
Each night, Venus and Mercury climb a bit higher and further from the setting sun. Mars rises earlier each night in December.
Look on the night of the Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, as the sky darkens to more easily spot Venus and Mercury in the southwest with Saturn in the south-southwest followed by Neptune and Jupiter and Uranus and Mars finishing the parade.
Mars rises as the sun sets on Dec. 8. Telescope observers will find a 17 arc-seconds apparent diameter during the 2022 Opposition.
Mars’s apparent diameter is smaller than previous oppositions but this is the best higher altitude opposition since 2007. Mars will obtain a maximum altitude of nearly 70 degrees, allowing much improved observations in a steadier atmosphere. The next high-altitude opposition won’t occur until 2037.
Mars will slowly dim from a brilliant -1.9 magnitude on Dec. 8 to -1.3 as December closes. The apparent diameter will also appear to shrink from 17 to 15 arc-seconds.
Although these changes will be noticeable, observers will have many chances to enjoy the features of Mars all month. The full moon on the night of Dec. 7 will slip across Mars starting at 6:44 p.m. disappearance on the left side of the moon and reappearing at 7:42 p.m. on the right side.
Telescope and binocular observers should enjoy this occultation.
Mercury will also put on a show for telescope observers all month. Follow a changing appearance of the shape and size of Mercury. As December opens, Mercury will appear as a small (five arc-seconds) nearly round ball.
By mid-month, Mercury will appear as a slightly larger half-moon. As December ends, Mercury will be larger still (nine arc-seconds) and a skinny crescent. Look on Dec. 28 to spy Mercury shining atop nearby Venus.
Meteor ShowersDecember offers one major and one minor meteor shower.
Perhaps one of the most prolific meteor showers, the Geminids, peaks on the night of Dec. 13 and 14. An old gibbous moon will interfere with dimmer Geminids after 11 p.m.
Best times to watch are before moon rise between 9-11 p.m. Highest counts of up to 150 per hour typically occur at 2 a.m., but not this year.
Minor Ursids Meteor Shower peaks on Dec. 23 and 24 without moon interfering. Best counts of up to 10 meteors per hour will occur from 3-4 a.m. Bundle up and enjoy.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Doug Pieschel will host and winter stargazing will be discussed.
