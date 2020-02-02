Evening PlanetsVenus dominates the evening sky tonight. Venus climbs a bit higher and sets a few minutes later each night this month. Look toward the southwest for a bright “star” as the sky darkens. That’s brilliant Venus. Telescope observers will notice a slight increase in brightness, apparent size and shape. Best observing times for Venus this month will be just as twilight begin.
Also tonight, look about 20 degrees to the left of the setting sun, to spot a tiny “star” as the sky darkens. That’s Mercury. Each night until Valentine’s Day, Mercury will gain a bit of altitude. Tonight, the speedy planet is nearly 25 degrees below and 15 degrees to the right of Venus. Begin searching in bright twilight to spot Mercury. Telescope observers will see a tiny bright ball slowly changing night by night.
Tonight, Mercury will appear as a tiny gibbous moon. By Feb. 9, Mercury will look like a miniature half-moon. By Valentine Day, Mercury will appear about 25% bigger than on Ground Hog’s Day and display a wide crescent moon. Mercury will set almost an hour and half after the sun on Valentine’s Day. After Feb. 17, Mercury plunges toward the setting sun and rapidly dims. Last sighting will probably be the 19th or 20th.
Morning PlanetsThree bright planets gather in the predawn skies this month. First to rise in a long diagonal parade is modest Mars, looking like a bright reddish “star.” Tomorrow morning, look to the south-southeast to spot Mars among the stars of Ophiuchus.
Jupiter follows about 100 minutes later and is easy to spy below the “teaspoon” of Sagittarius. Saturn rises in the bright dawn twilight about an hour before the sun. On Feb. 3, this parade of planets spans about 34 degrees from Mars to Saturn.
Each morning, Mars creeps eastward, as pokey Jupiter and Saturn seem to remain in place. By month’s close, the dawn planet parade has tightened to less than 20 degrees. Mercury joins the dawn parade in early March.
Morgan Observatory at U.C.C. (PMO)Umpqua Astronomers, in conjunction with the U.C.C. Morgan Observatory, will continue Moon Watch 2020 on the last Friday of every month through September. Come to the U.C.C. Observatory at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, the last Friday of February, to observe the slender crescent moon.
Meet local astronomers and share their telescopes to explore the features of the young moon. Anyone with a telescope is encouraged to bring your scope to get tips on operation and observing. Dress warmly since winter nights can be chilly.
The “Last Friday Moon Watch 2020” is weather dependent and may be cancelled if skies are cloudy. Please consult the Morgan Observatory website at www.umpqua.edu/observatory for the latest information.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Come at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 to U.C.C. Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the Umpqua Astronomers February meeting. Astronomy events for 2020 will be discussed as well as club news, monthly sky events and astronomy news.
Everyone interested in astronomy is welcome. Newcomers to astronomy are invited to a special pre-meeting at 6:30 p.m. to ask questions and learn about beginning astronomy.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.facebook.com/groups/umpquaastronomers or call 541-673-1081.
