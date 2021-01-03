Trio of bright evening planets
The Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter has faded. Gradually the two bright planets have widened into a mediocre 1 ½ degree conjunction. Look for Jupiter and Saturn very low in the southwest sky in bright twilight tonight.
The gas giants are joined by Mercury on Jan. 9. This wide trio of worlds does not offer a spectacular close gathering like Jupiter and Saturn in December but this conjunction will be a fun challenge for observers without binoculars. Look about 5:15 p.m., low to the southwest horizon to spot Jupiter. As the sky darkens, Saturn and Mercury will appear below. Lower yet, an ultra-thin crescent moon will make it a pretty foursome.
Each night for the next three nights, Mercury will climb a bit and change the shape of the planetary triangle. On Jan. 13, Mercury will have pulled above Jupiter, forming a six-degree line from Saturn. Each night thereafter, Jupiter and Saturn will sink a bit closer to the setting sun and are lost in its glare by Jan. 18.
Mercury on the other hand, continues to climb, reaching a maximum altitude in the twilight sky on Jan. 27.
Telescope observers can follow rapid changes in Mercury’s appearance and apparent size. On Jan. 14, Mercury will be 84% illuminated and less than 6 arcseconds across. A week later, Mercury will appear to expanded to 6.5 arcseconds and 68% illuminated. On Jan. 27, Mercury will be nearly 8 arcseconds across and 37% illuminated.
Mars and a gas giant
Mars is well past it’s October glory. It has faded in brightness and apparent size. The red planet now appears as an ordinary reddish star. It is still the brightest fall star but by mid-month will be surpassed in brightness by several winter stars. After the first week of January, Mars will have appeared to shrunk to less than 10 arcseconds in size. Mars will not exceed this threshold in size until September 2022.
Mars will provide an excellent starting point for backyard astronomers to seek and find the gas giant Uranus. On Jan. 19, Mars will appear to pass near Uranus. A bright moon will appear to the right of the two planets. Look on Jan. 19-21 to find 5.8th magnitude Uranus below Mars. On all three nights, Uranus will lie less than 2 degrees below Mars — or about a single finger held at arm’s length. Place your binoculars on Mars and slowly sweep downward.
On Jan. 21, Uranus will be nearly straight down from Mars, only slightly to the left. It will be the brightest star in that position. Good hunting. More details on Umpqua Astronomer’s Facebook page.
Dawn Planet — Venus
Brilliant Venus begins a slow descent into the dawn. Tomorrow morning, Venus rises more than 1 ½ hours ahead of the sun. A week later, on the morning of Jan. 11, Venus precedes the dawn by just over an hour.
An ultra-thin old crescent moon is perched 2 degrees to the lower right of Venus. If the clouds part and the fog retreats, early risers can enjoy this photogenic pair. By Ground Hog’s Day, Venus will be difficult to spot in the glare of sunrise.
Perihelion and gaining daylight
Today the earth is a scant 91,399,943 miles from the sun. It is a common misunderstanding that the earth is always 93,000,000 miles from the Sun. That is the average distance and not the actual distance except on a few days.
Earth’s perihelion or the closest (peri) distance to the sun (Helios) this year comes on Jan. 2. We have moved about 500 miles further away since Saturday, but still close. It seems contradictory but earth is closest to the sun in winter and furthest from the sun in summer.
Nights are now getting shorter, albeit not by much. On Jan. 4, we will gain slightly more than one minute of daylight. Don’t blink or you will miss it. However, by Jan. 10, we will have about 11 minutes more daylight. On Jan. 21, we will have gained slightly more than 30 minutes of daylight.
Most of the gain will be in the evening with sunset occurring about 22 minutes later than Jan. 1 and about seven minutes from an earlier dawn. By the close of January, each night from sunset to sunrise will increase by slightly over two minutes.
That means by March, we will have gained nearly 110 minutes of daylight, 50 minutes in January and nearly 60 minutes in February. Here comes the sun.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
