Tonight, spy brilliant Venus extremely low in the west-southwest. Look just a few minutes after sunset to spy our sister world. Venus makes a rapid plunge into the setting sun’s glare in a few days. Can you find the evening star on the night of Jan. 4?
Tonight, find a long diagonal line of six planets. First, find dazzling Venus, then bright Mercury, followed by modest Saturn. Look higher up in the southwest to see bright Jupiter. Next, swing toward the south with your binoculars to find dim Neptune. Continue looking east with your binoculars to find dim Uranus.
Seven of eight planets if you count earth.
Look on Jan. 3, a few minutes after sunset, to say farewell to Venus. About 10 degrees to the east and up slightly is Mercury. Garb your binoculars to try and spot an ultra-thin crescent moon 3 ½ degrees below Mercury. It will be a feat if you can find the moon and Venus as they are low in the bright twilight glare.
The next night, the slightly fatter crescent moon will be about 4 ½ degrees to the east of Saturn. On the 5th, a brighter moon appears 3 ½ degree east of Jupiter. Two nights later, a nearly quarter moon will be 6 ½ degrees to the left of Neptune. On Jan. 12, the moon sails 4 degrees below the Pleiades Star Cluster (M45) in Taurus. The next night, the moon slides above the right horn of the Hyades Star Cluster.
Mercury reaches maximum altitude on Jan. 9 and begins a rapid descent thereafter. Saturn is also losing altitude slowly each night as well.
The two worlds slowly close to about 4 degrees on Jan. 12. Mercury is lost in the sunset glare by Jan. 18; while Saturn lingers until the close of January.
Dawn planetsMars shines modestly as January opens in the constellation Ophiuchus. The Red World treks east each morning as the solitary bright planet in the predawn sky.
Venus appears to slide above the sun and joins Mars after Jan. 20. An old crescent moon joins Venus and Mars on the morning of Jan. 29. Two mornings later, Mercury makes a trio of bight predawn planets in Sagittarius.
Quadrantids Meteor ShowerEach Jan. 4 morning brings the little-known Quadrantids Meteor Shower. This year we have good and bad news. The good news, the moon will be absent, bringing dark skies for the predawn optimal observing period. Now the bad news: the Quadrantids have a very brief peak, lastly only a few hours.
This year the peak occurs during the afternoon of Jan. 3rd at 2:30 p.m. The radiant of the shower does not rise above the eastern horizon until about 3 a.m. on Jan. 4. Therefore, we will not see 100 meteors per hour but may observe only 15-20 per hour in dark skies.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Jan. 11. Doug Pieschel, club vice president, will host the meeting.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
