Seek a spot with a very low southwest to west horizon and clear skies to spy seven planets strung across the evening sky.
Look at your feet to see the eighth planet, Earth.
This parade of seven will end shortly after New Year’s night. Look a few minutes after sunset on Jan. 1 or second to find brilliant Venus, low in the west-southwest sky.
Scan below and to the right to find much dimmer Mercury. The swift planet quickly drops into the sunset’s glare by the third or fourth. Enjoy the remaining string of six planets into February.
By mid-January, Mercury reappears as the morning star. Look to the southeast about 30 minutes before sunrise to locate Mercury. Each morning, Mercury will appear to climb a bit higher and slide to the right from the Sun. As January closes, Mercury will be visible more than an hour before sunrise.
Late January offers some planetary and lunar-planet gatherings. Look to find a low southwest horizon and spy a close pairing of Venus and Saturn on Jan. 22. Brilliant Venus will be 20 arcminutes (2/3 of a moon-width) to the left of much dimmer Saturn. Telescope observers will be able to spot both planets in the same low power field.
Cross your fingers for a clear evening because this will be the closest planetary conjunction of 2023. If clouds intrude, look on the evenings of Jan. 21 or 23, this bright planetary pair will be about one degree apart, still a beautiful sight.
On Jan. 25, bright Jupiter sit atop the crescent moon. The first quarter moon makes a close pass by Uranus on Jan. 28. Look at about 8:10 p.m. to see Uranus about 20 arcminutes below and to the left of the moon.
The gibbous moon is a mere 6 arcminutes below and to the right of Mars on Jan. 30. Both can be seen in a low-power telescope field. Enjoy.
A comet, a meteor shower and moreOn March 2, the 48-inch Oschin Schmidt Telescope on Mount Palomar of the Zwicky Transient Facility found a new comet, now called Comet ZFT 2022E3.
The telescope scans the northern skies every two nights, frequently finding comets, asteroids and supernova. Comet ZTF 2022 E3 will reach perihelion (nearest to the sun) on Jan. 12, at 103 million miles.
Three weeks later, Comet ZTF will be nearest to Earth at 25 million miles away. On Jan. 27 to early February, look toward the north-northeast sky. At a dark country site, you may barely spy this 5.4 magnitude comet.
It will be an easy target in binoculars. Each night in late January the comet will climb a bit higher, passing the bowl of the Little Dipper on Jan. 27-28.
The annual Quadrantid Meteor Shower peaks on the night of Jan. 3-4. This winter shower can offer a meteor a minute in the predawn sky. This year unfortunately, the bright moon near Mars will severely block the bulk of the Quadrantids. Even in the moonlight, bright fireballs may be seen by hardy observers.
Jan. 4 at 8:17 a.m., the earth reaches its nearest point from the sun (perihelion) at 91,403,034 miles. Sharp-eyed observers may note the sun appears about 3% larger than in early July when the earth is 94,506,364 miles from the sun.
At perihelion the earth is speeding at 65,488 miles per hour around the sun; while at aphelion in July we have slowed down to a mere 63,288 miles per hour.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Jan. 10. Doug Pieschel will host and discuss astronomy news, along with winter stargazing.
For details about how to join the meeting, visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
