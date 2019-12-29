Here’s a quick look at how the stars are set to align in January.
Evening Planets — Venus, Mercury, Neptune and UranusTonight, a slender moon appears to the upper left of bright Venus. Look just after sunset — or about 5 p.m. — toward the southwest to spot this bright duo. Each night, Venus will trek slowly across the constellation Capricornus into Aquarius by month’s end.
Venus will steadily creep up on very dim Neptune. On Jan. 27, Venus will slide less than a moon-width to the upper left of Neptune. Venus will quickly slip away from Neptune accompanied by a razor thin moon on the 28th.
As Neptune and Venus share a wide conjunction on the 27th, Mercury begins to race away from the setting sun. Look just after sunset on the 28th, to see a diagonal row of evening planets and a slender crescent moon spanning about 45 degrees of night sky.
Bring your binoculars to spot dim Uranus at the end of the planetary lineup high in the south. A fat crescent moon visits Uranus on Jan. 31. Venus will steadily move to the east to seek out Uranus by early March.
Mercury continues to climb as January closes and steadily gains altitude until mid-February. Venus and Mercury climb as Neptune and Uranus sink, offering a line of planets until late February.
Dawn planets — Mars, Jupiter and SaturnMars leads a dawn parade of planets in late January. Look on the morning of Jan. 20 to spot Mars with an old crescent moon in Scorpius. Mars rises about two hours ahead of the sun and is dimmer than its brighter rival Antares. Each morning, Mars gains a bit of altitude as the Red Planet creeps slowly eastward in Scorpius.
Jupiter trails Mars by about two hours into the morning sky as January closes. Saturn follows Jupiter by about 45 minutes, rising in bright twilight. Over the next month, Mars begins to fall toward the rising sun, as Jupiter and Saturn climb away from the dawn.
Quadrantids Meteor ShowerBundle up for a great winter-time meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3, and the morning Jan. 4. If skies are clear, look to the north-northwest or east-southeast to spot, at the peak of the shower, about one meteor per minute.
The meteors will seem to stream from a point above and behind the handle of the Big Dipper. A bright first quarter moon will be low in the western sky as the Quadrantids peak after midnight Jan. 4. Best counts will be found with the moon blocked from view and away from bright city lights.
The Quadrantids shower has a very narrow peak time frame with only six hours from minimum to maximum. The shower radiant, the spot where the meteors seem to come from, will not be high enough for good counts until after 1 or 1:30 a.m. The troublesome moon will be gone by 1:30 a.m.
Even with clear skies, the show will fizzle after 3-4 a.m. Get out your lounge chair and blankets to watch the celestial fireworks. Cross your fingers for a clear, fog free night.
Morgan Observatory at UCC (PMO) Monthly events begin late JanuaryUmpqua Astronomers and the Morgan Observatory will host a special observing program from winter 2020 until fall 2020.
On the last Friday of every month from January through September astronomers will invite the public to come to the observatory to observe the moon, as the sky darkens.
The 2020 Moon Watch will be offered every last Friday at dusk beginning Jan. 31. Dress warmly and come observe the moon in different types and sizes of telescopes. Bring your scope or binoculars to join the monthly observing challenge.
Local astronomers will assist you with your equipment and point out interesting features on the moon to observe. Check out www.umpqua.edu/observatory for more information.
Earth’s perihelionEach year, our planet orbits the sun in a slightly elliptical orbit. Counter intuitively, Earth is nearest the sun each January and furthest in July.
On Jan. 5 the Earth will be closest to the sun (perihelion) at 0.9832 astronomical units or about 91.4 million miles. Earth’s perihelion also brings the most rapid earth velocity of the year at over 66,000 mph or 18.5 miles per second, traversing the United States in 2.7 minutes.
By July 2020, or aphelion, the Earth will be nearly 95 million miles from the sun. The Earth to sun distance does equal 93 million miles or 1.0 A.U. twice in 2020. on April 3 and Oct. 3.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingCome at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 to Umpqua Community College Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the Umpqua Astronomers monthly meeting. Anyone wanting a Q&A session about astronomy, telescopes or general star gazing information please come at 6:30 p.m.
Club news, monthly sky events and astronomy news will be presented at the monthly meeting. Astronomy events for 2020 will be discussed. Everyone interested in astronomy is welcome.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.facebook.com/groups/umpquaastronomers or call 541-673-1081.
