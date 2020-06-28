Night Planets — Jupiter and Saturn
Jupiter and Saturn rise tonight about 10 p.m. or just as the twilight fades. Look to the southeast to easily spot very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn among the modest stars of eastern Sagittarius and western Capricornus.
Careful observers will notice that Saturn slips into Sagittarius on July 4. Two nights later, a nearly full waning moon slides 2 degrees beneath Saturn. On July 14, Jupiter rises as the sun sets and is visible all night or it reaches opposition. Saturn is at opposition six nights later on July 20.
Each night, the gas giant duo slides a tiny bit westward across Sagittarius. Planetary movement to the right or west is called retrograde movement. Saturn and Jupiter will trek slowly in retrograde until mid-September.
Telescope observers will want to seek out Jupiter during the last 10 days of July. On the nights of July 22, 23 and 29, one of Jupiter’s large Galilean moons will appear to cross the disk of Jupiter or transit. Look about 10:30 p.m. each night to see either Io or Europa among the cloud bands of Jupiter.
After the moon has slipped off Jupiter, look for a small perfectly round black dot, that is the moon’s shadow. Observers with larger telescopes (8 inch mirrors or larger) have a unique opportunity to spot very dim dwarf planet Pluto less than 1 degree below Jupiter tonight until July 4.
Late Night and Dawn Planets — Mars, Venus and MercuryMars rises in the east about three hours after Jupiter tomorrow morning. Look for a bright slightly reddish star in southern Pisces just after 1 a.m. Mars is slowly increasing in apparent brightness each night until October.
Sharp-eyed observers will note that Mars is trekking eastward or prograde in Pisces for the next two months. By August, Mars will rise a few minutes before midnight. Telescope observers can begin to search for surface details like the polar caps when Mars has gained enough altitude before dawn.
About two hours before sunrise, dazzling Venus rises in the east-northeast. You cannot miss this brilliant beacon in Taurus. Early risers can enjoy Venus crossing the Hyades star cluster in Taurus from July 4-12. Each morning Venus gains a bit more altitude. By late July, Venus will rise before 3 a.m. or about three hours before sunrise. Our sister world also appears a bit brighter until mid-month.
Mercury is lost in the sunrise glare until mid-July. Look to the east-northeast about an hour before sunrise on July 13 to spy Mercury in eastern Gemini. The swift planet rises quickly to a maximum altitude on July 23, about 90 minutes before sunrise. Mercury makes a crash dive into the morning sunrise before August.
A Comet and a Meteor ShowerSeveral comets this year have been forecast to be bright enough to be seen with your unaided eyes. All have faded and failed to live up to expectations. Perhaps, Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise will break the spell.
Our viewing opportunity to spot Comet Neowise occurs the last 10 days of July. Look with binoculars to the northwest horizon just as the sky darkens on July 21. Each night after the 21st, the comet will climb a bit but also dim slightly. Don’t expect a sweeping tail or bright coma, rather look for a fuzzy spot with a short gossamer tail.
Late July brings a couple of minor meteor showers that peak on similar mornings. Look after 1 a.m. on July 29 to spot the peak of the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids. These two minor showers may provide 15 meteors per hour by 3 a.m. on the 29.
This year will offer a dark moon-free sky for the pair of meteor showers. Unfortunately, the more famous Perseid’s meteor shower of August 12 will suffer from a bright nearly last quarter moon that will smother most of the Perseid meteors.
Morgan Observatory at UCC
Morgan Observatory has discontinued public and school gatherings this spring. Please consult the Morgan Observatory website at www.umpqua.edu/observatory for the latest information.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers will not hold monthly meetings at Umpqua Community College for the foreseeable future. However, local astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The new meeting time is 6:30 p.m. on July 14.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
