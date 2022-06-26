Predawn observers will enjoy a string of planets again this month. First up tonight is Saturn, rising a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. Saturn will be well placed for observing by 1 a.m. Next in the planetary chorus line is dim Neptune, followed by bright Jupiter about 90 minutes after Saturn. Mars and Uranus are next to rise in the east southeast. Venus and Mercury are the last to rise in brightening dawn twilight.
As July progresses, most of the planets slowly expand the parade of planets. However, Mars begins a slow drift toward the sunrise; while Uranus inches westward. Rather than widening the gap, these planets head for a wide conjunction in early August. An old crescent moon loiters about 1½ degrees to the right of Mars on the morning of July 21. As July closes, Uranus is about 1½ degrees to the upper left of Mars.
Mercury plunges toward the rising sun. By mid-July, Mercury is lost in the sunrise glare. If you have a flat eastern horizon, you may use binoculars to spot Mercury a few minutes before sunrise after July 4. Mercury begins to appear in the evening sky as July closes. Best evening views of Mercury by mid-August. Venus continues to sink, but remains visible before dawn for several more weeks.
June and July sunrises and sunsets
Summer officially started on June 21 at the Summer Solstice. Careful observers will notice that the sun started to retreat from the dawn sky after June 15. Each morning after the 15th, the sun will rise about a minute later. Tomorrow morning, sunrise will be about three minutes later than on the Solstice. Sunsets will continue be later until after tonight. On June 27, the sunset will come a few seconds earlier and by the end of July, the sun will set nearly half an hour earlier than tonight.
July Meteor Shower
Summer is a great time to watch meteors zip across the sky. Most enthusiasts know about the August Perseid Meteor Shower. A lesser-known shower occurs the last few nights of July. The Southern Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower peaks on the morning of July 30. Best counts will occur from 2 a.m. until twilight. The moon will not interfere with the mostly faint Deltas. Watch on the mornings of July 28 until Aug. 1 to see between 15 to 20 meteors per hour, if you are in a dark country site. This year, the Deltas will rival the Perseids that will suffer from bright moonlight cutting counts by two-thirds or more.
Stargazing at UCC’s Morgan Observatory
The public is invited to visit the UCC Observatory for stargazing nights in July and August as the sky gets dark. July 2 will begin four public stargazing events at the observatory. The show starts at 10 p.m. and will last about one hour. The Second July event is July 22 at 10 p.m. Bring your folding chairs or blankets to watch on the big screen outside to see galaxies, star clusters and more. You may also want to have some mosquito repellent. The events will be held if the night is clear or cloudy but not if rain is threatened. Check the Observatory website (umpqua.edu/observatory) for details.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. July 12. Summer stargazing will be discussed.
For details about how to join the meeting, visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
