Mercury is well placed for observers early this month. Tonight, look low to the west-northwest as the twilight sky begins to darken (about 9 p.m.) to spot a star. That’s Mercury, sitting just to the right of Gemini’s left toe. Look to the right to see bright Capella or to the left to see Procyon.
The swift planet ends its climb from the setting sun on June 4. Each night after, Mercury slips a bit lower and appears dimmer. Telescope observers will notice the phases change from gibbous to fat crescent. Before the end of the second week in June, Mercury will have dropped into the sun’s twilight glare and become so dim to make visual observing difficult.
Late Night PlanetsJupiter rises just before midnight tonight. Saturn joins Jupiter a few minutes later, just after midnight. By mid-month both planets rise about 11 p.m. As June closes, Jupiter and Saturn rise just as the evening sky begins to get dark.
Best telescope views of the two gas giants in early June are from 3-4:30 a.m. By late June, telescope observers can enjoy excellent view after midnight.
Dawn PlanetsThe Red World rises just after 2 a.m. tomorrow morning. Mars will rival the brightest stars of the dawn sky at -0.02 magnitude.
Mars sneaks beneath dim Neptune on the morning of June 13. The duo of planets is joined in the dawn sky by a last quarter moon. By mid-June, Mars will have brightened beyond the brightest stars and be easy to spot in the southeast sky.
By late June, Mars will have more than tripled in brightness, outshining all but Jupiter and Venus. By July, the Red World will also appear large enough that telescope observers can detect surface features like the polar caps.
Venus is lost in the sun’s glare until after mid-month. After solar conjunction, Venus will slide into the dawn sky. An old crescent moon hangs about 1 ½ degrees below Venus on the morning of June 19. Each morning, Venus climbs slowly away from the dawn twilight as it crosses Taurus.
Morgan Observatory at UCC Morgan Observatory has discontinued public and school gatherings this spring. Please consult the Morgan Observatory website at www.umpqua.edu/observatory for the latest information.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers will not hold monthly meetings at UCC Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the foreseeable future. However, local astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The new meeting time is 6:30 p.m. June 9.
