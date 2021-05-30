Just after sunset: Mercury, Venus and Mars
Look tonight, just after sunset, to find Mercury as it appears to plunge toward the setting June sun. First, use binoculars to find bright Venus low in the western sky. Sweep below and to the right of Venus about 2 ½ degrees to find dim Mercury.
By the start of June, Mercury will be lost in the sun’s glare as Venus slowly gains a bit of altitude. Venus gradually climbs into the darker twilight sky before mid-month. Look for a nice pairing of the ultra-thin crescent moon and Venus on June 11. The moon will be about 2 degrees to the right of Venus.
Telescope observers will notice a dim star about a moon width to the upper left of the moon. That’s third magnitude Epsilon Gemini or Mebsuta.
Venus reaches maximum altitude on June 25 and begins a slow lateral descent in July. As Venus gathers altitude this month, Mars continues a steady descent.
As June opens, Mars is nearly 25 degrees above Venus and as June closes, the pair of planets are about 7 degrees apart. Mars makes a short stop on June 22 and June 23 at the Beehive star cluster. Telescope observers will spy Mars as an extra reddish star in the large open cluster.
In early July, Venus, Mars and a tiny crescent moon form a 5-degree conga line with Mars and Venus just a moon width apart at the head of the line.
Saturn and Jupiter
Both Saturn and Jupiter rise after 1 a.m. as May closes. In early June, Saturn appears to have acquired an extra moon. Telescope observers can watch Saturn circle around a seventh magnitude star.
HIP 103920 at seventh magnitude will appear to be the brightest moon with Titan at ninth magnitude and Rhea, Tethys, and Dione at 10th magnitude. By mid-month, Saturn can be seen before midnight.
As July opens, Jupiter also climbs into view before midnight.
Summer Solstice
Every June, the sun reaches maximum altitude near mid-day. Careful observers noticed the sun seemed to stand still, hence the term solstice.
On June 20 at 8:32 p.m., a few minutes before sunset, marks the official start of summer. About a week earlier, early risers will notice the year’s earliest sunrise and the earliest onset of morning twilight.
Less than a week after solstice, the latest evening twilight and sunset occur. Sunset and sunrise times after the solstice are very slow to change for about a month.
Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. on June 8.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
