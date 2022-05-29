June evening skies are devoid of bright or dim planets. All seven planets will be visible in June predawn skies.
On the morning of May 30, Mars will be less than two moon-widths from Jupiter. Each morning, Mars slips a bit toward the rising sun while Jupiter moves slowly westward.
Look on the morning of June 4 to see all bright planets in order of distance from the sun.
Mercury will be a challenge to find very low in the east as dawn twilight brightens. Only if you have a near perfectly flat eastern horizon will you be able to spot dim Mercury. Binoculars will be mandatory a few minutes before sunrise.
Spying Venus to Saturn will not present a challenge.
About three weeks later, on June 24, Mercury will have gained some altitude and be much easier to find before dawn. Visual observers will spy Mercury low in the east followed by Venus, then Mars, Jupiter and finally Saturn. An old crescent moon will be parked between Venus and Mars.
Think of the moon as a placeholder for Earth in this planetary alignment. Telescope observers will be able to spot dim Neptune between Jupiter and Saturn. Slightly brighter Uranus can be found near the old moon.
Not far from Saturn is the asteroid Vesta to complete the Solar System tour. The waning moon visits Jupiter on the 21st, Mars on the 22nd, Uranus on the 24th and Venus on the 26th.
Late May meteor shower
An unknown late May meteor shower has astronomers excited. Forecasters are hoping that conditions are just right for an excellent showing of the Tau Herculids.
This seldom watched shower has displayed perhaps one to two meteors per hour on a good year. If predictions are correct, we may see up to 50-100 meteors per hour on the night of May 30 (Monday night). That’s a big if but worth a look.
Forecasters say that the shower peak will be between 9:50 and 10:12 p.m. Sunset on May 30 is at 8:45 p.m. and twilight is beginning to fade at 9:45 p.m.
Look to the east-northeast or south by southwest in a dark site for best meteor counts.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Spring stargazing will be discussed.
