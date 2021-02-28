Evening Planets: Mars and Uranus
Mars treks slowly across Taurus. As March opens, Mars will journey to the left of a beautiful star cluster know as the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters. Each year, Mars passes twice below the Pleiades. However, close apparent encounters are somewhat rare. Mars will be within 3 degrees of the Pleiades this year for about a week.
Pull out your binoculars to watch Mars move slowly below the star cluster. Best nights for close pairing will be March 3-5 with a 2 ½ degree separation. Mars will be about 143 million miles away; while the Pleiades is a distant 400 light years or 1.8 billion times further. The last time Mars was this close to the Pleiades was in 2006. The next close visit will be in 2038 or 17 years.
A few days after Mars leaves the vicinity of the Pleiades, Mars makes a close approach to third magnitude star, Taurii 37. Mars will pass within 20 arcminutes (2/3 of a moon width) of this double star on March 9.
As Mars sails across Taurus around mid-month, the Red Planet will be within 7 degree of red giant star Aldebaran of the Hyades star cluster. A slender crescent moon will join Mars and the Hyades on March 19.
Each night this month as the sky becomes dark, look to the southwest with your binoculars. Your target is the planet Uranus, a sixth magnitude star in Aries. Start at the Pleaides and drop down and veer to the right about 23 degrees to find three modestly bright (third and fourth magnitude) stars of Aries.
Go to the bottom star of the trio, Gamma Aries. Then, sweep slowly left about 1 ½ degrees of Gamma to find Iota, a fifth magnitude star. Continue left another 4 ½ degrees to find 19 Aries, a 6th magnitude star similar in brightness to Uranus. Your destination is only about 1 ½ degrees to the left of 19 Aries.
A slender crescent moon joins Uranus on March 16. Look just 2 degrees to the right of the moon to find Uranus.
Dawn Planets: Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn
Early risers will get a chance to see a planetary conjunction. Watch on March 4 and March 5 to see Jupiter align with Mercury. The two planets will be less than a moon width apart (;1/2 degree) on March 5. Look to the southeast about 30 minutes before sunrise to find this pair of planets in the dawn twilight.
Jupiter slowly climbs above Mercury and rises more than an hour ahead of the sun by March 10. Set your alarm for 6 a.m. on March 10 to see a line of three planets from Mercury (bottom left) to Saturn (top right) with an old crescent moon below Jupiter.
A Binocular Asteroid Challenge
If the skies clear tonight and any night in the next two weeks, grab your binoculars to seek the asteroid Vesta. Vesta is a 280 mile diameter rock about 126 million miles from Earth in early March. Vesta shines dimly at 5.8 magnitude, an easy binocular target.
Tracking down Vesta requires looking to the east to find the constellation Leo. The celestial lion has groups of stars shaped like a backward question mark called the sickle with bright Regulus as the dot of the question mark.
Next, look to the left, to find three stars forming a large right triangle, the back of the lion. First, find bright Denebola as the left point of the triangle. Move about 8 ½ degrees along the bottom of the triangle to a dimmer star, Theta Leo. This is your search anchor point. Theta is magnitude 3.3 and Vesta is about 5.8. Look to the left of Theta about 1 ½ degrees tonight to spot star-like Vesta.
Each night over the next five nights, Vesta moves a bit closer to Theta. On March 5, Vesta is only 1 degree to the left of Theta. Slowly Vesta climbs above Theta until it is about 1 ½ degree away on March 10.
