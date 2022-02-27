Solitary Evening Planet
As evening twilight fades this month, the night sky will appear to be devoid of planets. Keen-eyed observers from dark sites will be able to spot the sole evening planet, Uranus.
Use of binoculars will allow most observers to find this elusive target. This gas giant is about 11 degrees southeast of Hamal, the brightest star in Aries. A slender crescent moon on March 6 will sit about 1 ½ degrees below Uranus and will point the way.
Tonight, Uranus is about 1.9 billion miles from earth and appears to move very slowly. This month, Uranus will appear to move only a degree eastward. Uranus will not leave Aries until spring 2025. Look for a star map showing the location of Uranus on the Umpqua Astronomers website.
Dawn Planet Plenty
February closes with four bright planets in the predawn sky. Dazzling Venus and dim Mars rise more than two hours ahead of the sun. Look to the southeast to spot brilliant Venus and ruddy Mars about 5 degrees to the lower right.
Next up is Mercury and Saturn, about 45 minutes before sunrise. These planetary pairs change places as Venus and Mercury begin a descent into the sunrise twilight as Mars and Saturn creep away from the sunrise.
On March 2, Mercury can be found about a moon width below Saturn. Each morning, Mercury rapidly speeds away from Saturn.
Venus and Mars linger in Sagittarius still two hours ahead of the sun. Can you find Mercury after March 10 as the speedy world rises only ½ hour ahead of the sun in bright twilight?
By mid-month, Saturn joins Venus and Mars in Capricornus. Venus and Mars slowly appear to trek eastward as Saturn seems to head west. The three planets form a long triangle with Saturn at the eastern point.
Each morning, Saturn closes the gap between Venus and Mars. On the morning of March 24, Venus will be nearly equidistant at 4 degrees above Saturn and Mars. Each morning, the trio of planets will change configurations.
On March 28th, Venus will sit only 2 degrees above Saturn with Mars 4 degrees to the west. At the same time, Jupiter will make a brief appearance just before sunrise.
As March closes, five planets will be visible in the dawn twilight. The trio of Venus, Saturn and Mars forming a diagonal line lead by Venus in the southeast. Followed by a duo of bright Jupiter and very dim Neptune about half an hour before sunrise.
Jupiter and Neptune are headed toward an extremely close April conjunction.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. March 8. Doug Pieschel will host the March meeting.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
