As February closes and March opens, Venus soars as Jupiter sinks. The two brightest planets will be about 3 degrees apart Sunday. You can cover the pair of worlds with your thumb at arm’s length.
Each night, until the first of March, the two planets will creep closer together. A finger width apart on the 27th (Jupiter above and Venus below), less than a pinky finger on the 29th and about a moon-width on March 1.
Look each night low to the west-southwest horizon as the twilight begins to fade to spot the planetary pairing — or conjunction. Over the next three nights, watch the pair move apart in reverse with Venus now atop of Jupiter.
This will be the closest Venus Jupiter evening conjunction until 2027. Have your camera ready.
Venus continues a slow climb after parting from Jupiter. The brilliant evening star will close out March with a second conjunction. Grab your binoculars to follow a wide gathering of dim Uranus and bright Venus from March 27 to April 1.
Look to the west about 3 degrees above and to the left of Venus to see Uranus on the 27th. Each night, Venus sneaks up on pokey Uranus with a 1 degree-wide conjunction on March 30.
By April 1, the pair of worlds will appear about 2 ½ degrees apart with Venus on top.
Mars dawdles in Taurus nearly all month as it slowly fades in apparent brightness. A lunar companion joins Mars on the 27th. Look for Mars slightly lower and to the left of the bright first quarter moon. Mars crosses into Gemini on March 26 as the Red World continues a steady prograde — or eastward path.
Mercury makes a dash into the late March evening twilight. Look on March 27 in the bright twilight sky to hunt for Jupiter and Mercury. This is a binocular challenge with both planets very low above the western horizon.
Find brighter Jupiter about a degree to the left of dimmer Mercury. Mercury races away from slower Jupiter as March closes.
Dawn PlanetMarch begins with Saturn and Neptune lost in the sunrise glare. Neptune is lost all month but Saturn creeps away from the bright dawn twilight after mid-month.
Look to the east-southeast about 45 minutes before sunrise on March 19 to spot Saturn. An ultra slim old crescent moon is about 3 degrees below Saturn.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. March 14. Doug Pieschel will host and will discuss astronomy news and winter stargazing will be discussed.
For details on how to join the meeting, visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
March 1: Venus Jupiter Conjunction March 7: Full Moon March 14: Umpqua Astronomers March Zoom meeting March 15: Last Quarter Moon March 21: New Moon March 27: Jupiter and Mercury, Moon and Mars March 29: First Quarter moon March 30: Uranus and Venus conjunction
