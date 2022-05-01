Evening Planet
Mercury is the sole evening planet. Look to the west about an hour after sunset tonight to spy the elusive planet Mercury. Don’t delay in seeking Mercury after sunset, as the speedy world begins a rapid descent toward the setting sun after May 2.
Look tomorrow evening to see Mercury and a very slender crescent moon. Each night after Monday, Mercury will lose a bit of altitude and apparent brightness. By May 8, Mercury will have dimmed and lost enough altitude to make unaided eye searches difficult.
Grab your binoculars to see Mercury a few more evenings.
Dawn Planet AplentyMay dawn twilight hosts two bright planets, two modestly bright planets and one dim planet.
First to rise is modestly bright Saturn, more than three hours before the sun. Next up is modest Mars, dim Neptune and bright Jupiter. Last to rise is brilliant Venus.
Look to the east southeast after 5 a.m. tomorrow morning to see Jupiter still close to Venus. Each morning, Venus sinks and slips to the east toward the rising sun; while Jupiter seems to barely budge. Mars, like Venus, is also rapidly moving east and overtaking slower planets.
On May 18, Mars is just a moon-width from dim Neptune. An old crescent moon joins the Jupiter, Mars, Neptune gathering on the morning of May 22. Look to the east-southeast before the dawn twilight each morning after the 18th, to see a long diagonal line of planets from Venus to Saturn.
Mars overtakes Jupiter on May 29 and sits just a moon-width away for the third conjunction of the month.
A Total Lunar EclipseOn May 15, see a dark red Flower Full Moon rising in Total Eclipse. West Coasters will miss the beginning partial eclipse and only see a rare blood moon rising eclipse.
Look to the east-southeast to see a dark red moon soaring from the hills of Douglas County. Moonrise is officially at 8:25 p.m. but clearing the hills and trees by a few degrees will take about 30 minutes. Maximum eclipse occurs at 9:12 p.m. with the moon at an altitude of only 6 degrees.
Enjoy the next 42 minutes of Total Eclipse as the moon climbs to about 12 degrees altitude. The partial eclipse begins slowly at 9:54 p.m. and lasts nearly an hour until 10:50 p.m.
The last almost Total Lunar Eclipse on November 19 was a covered in clouds. Let’s hope for some clearing skies on May 15.
May Meteor ShowersMay is known for the early morning Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower. The radiant of the shower, a spot in the sky where the meteors appear to originate, will not be visible until after 3 a.m. Thursday.
The moon will have set by 1 a.m. leaving a dark sky for the early morning Etas. Look for 10-15 meteors per hour in the hour before twilight. Etas are known for swift and modestly bright meteors.
An unknown late May meteor shower has astronomers excited. Forecasters are hoping that conditions are just right for an excellent showing of the Tau Herculids. This seldom watched shower has displayed perhaps one to two meteors per hour on a good year. If predictions are correct, we may see up to 50-100 meteors per hour on the night of May 30.
That’s a big if but worth a look.
Forecasters say that the shower peak will be between 9:50 and 10:12 p.m. Sunset on May 30 is at 8:45 p.m. and twilight is just beginning to fade at 9:45 p.m. Look to the east-northeast or south-by-southwest in a dark site for best meteor counts.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Doug Pieschel will host and spring stargazing will be discussed.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.