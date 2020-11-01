Jupiter and Saturn begin 50 days of inching toward the Great Conjunction of 2020 in December. These bright planets start out tonight nearly 5 degrees apart. Almost imperceptibly, each night Jupiter appears to edge closer to pokey Saturn. By month’s end, Jupiter will be just a bit more than 2 degrees to the right of Saturn.
Telescope observers should seek out Jupiter and Saturn as the sky darkens each night this month. Both planets are at maximum altitude in the south by southwest sky a few minutes after sunset the first two weeks of November. By mid-month, Jupiter will be noticeably lower as twilight fades, giving telescope observers much poorer viewing opportunities. By December, both Jupiter and Saturn will be too low, making observing challenging.
Following Saturn in the night sky is dim Neptune. The eighth planet will be visible in modest binoculars all month. Neptune will hang out near 4th magnitude star Phi in Aquarius in the northeast quadrant. Look for brighter Lambda Aquarii about 5 degrees to the right of Phi. Once you have found Phi Aquarii, place Phi in the right side of your binoculars to spot Neptune less than a degree to the left.
Next up in the fall planet parade is bright Mars. Earth is sweeping past the closest point in the two planet’s orbit and moving away. Each night, Mars will appear to fade a bit in brightness and apparent size. Jupiter will regain the mantle of brightest evening planet after the first week of November.
Telescope observers of Mars have some bad news and some good news in November. Mars will slowly appear to drop from 20 arc seconds of apparent size to about 15 arc seconds or about 25% drop by December. Although Mars will seem to shrink as Earth speeds away, Mars will actually appear larger until mid-month than it will be in the next 11 years.
Now the good news. Mars is slowly gaining altitude so that it can be seen in much steadier skies. Also, Mars will be at its best observing tonight at about 10:30 p.m. but by December will reach that spot by 8:30 p.m.
Dawn PlanetsMercury joins Venus in the predawn skies. Brilliant Venus continues to dazzle in the early morning eastern sky. Mercury begins tomorrow morning a month-long visit to the predawn skies to join Venus as morning stars.
Venus is easy to spy high in the southeast as twilight begins. Mercury is more difficult to spot about 20 degrees below Venus. While Venus seems to stay put on its high perch, Mercury appears to climb and brighten steadily each morning in early November.
On Nov. 5, Mercury will be about 5 degrees to the left and about the same brightness of Spica of Virgo. By mid-month, Mercury will be much brighter than Spica and about 13 degrees below Venus.
On Nov. 15, Venus rises nearly 2 ½ hours before the sun; while Mercury is more than 1 ½ hours ahead of sunrise. After mid-November, Mercury begins a slow descent and begins a slow loss of brightness.
Some Meteors and a Penumbral Lunar EclipseNovember brings two meteor showers. The first shower is little known Northern Taurids that peaks on the night of Veterans Day. Although this minor shower does not offer many meteors per hour, it is famous for producing some very bright meteors called fireballs. The show begins after 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 and peaks more or less after midnight.
The second shower is the famous Leonids that peaks on the morning of Nov. 17. This shower provides about 15 swift meteors per hour from 3-5 a.m. Viewing begins after 2 a.m. and concludes with twilight.
Early morning on Nov. 30, the full moon will slip through the light shadow of the earth resulting in a penumbral lunar eclipse. These almost eclipses are rarely worth setting your alarm but this one may be different. About 80% of the moon will glide through the outer shadow band or penumbra starting just after 1 a.m. and lasting until 2:15 a.m. The full moon at 1:45 a.m. will appear muted and will display an obvious grayish veil over the norther half of the moon. A very Zen lunar eclipse.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
