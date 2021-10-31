Tonight, as the sky darkens, look toward the southwest horizon to spot brilliant Venus. Scan across the southern sky to find bright Jupiter with Saturn. Each night this month, Venus will trek eastward. Our sister world will slowly close the 57-degree gap with Jupiter from Halloween to about 38 degrees on Thanksgiving night.
Binocular observers can also find Neptune high in the southeast sky in Aquarius about 30 degrees to the left of bright Jupiter. Look another 52 degrees to the left of Neptune to find dim Uranus in Aries. All five planets are visible as the sky darkens.
The moon visits Venus on the 7th, Saturn on the 10th, Jupiter on the 11th, Neptune on the 13th and makes a close call on Uranus on the 17th.
Mercury and Mars in the predawn skyLook to the east-southeast to spot Mercury in the predawn twilight sky. Mercury is losing altitude each morning but remains a bright target. Early risers on Nov. 3 will be treated to a nice trio of Mercury, an old Moon and the bright star Spica.
Mercury’s predawn partner, Mars, pulls away from the rising sun’s glare after Nov. 8. As Mercury drops, Mars ascends. Look on the mornings of Nov. 9-11 to see a close pairing of these worlds.
First, locate Mercury and it will guide you to nearby but very dim Mars. The closest conjunction occurs on the morning of 10th with Mercury about a degree to the left of Mars.
As Mars climbs away from the dawn sunrise, it will appear to pass very near the brightest star in the constellation Libra (Zubenelgenubi) on Nov. 22. Both targets will require binoculars to spot.
Nearly Total Lunar EclipseIf the weather cooperates, and that’s a big if, we should enjoy a near total lunar eclipse on the night of Nov. 18-19th.
Officially, this lunar eclipse is called a deep partial since only 97% of the moon will pass through earth’s darkest shadow or umbra. A tiny sliver of the moon’s south edge will not be darkened. Most casual observers will not detect this tiny bit of the moon not eclipsed.
The partial eclipse begins at 11:18 p.m. on Nov. 18. The moon will be very high in the sky and easy to observe just about 5 degrees below the Pleaides Star Cluster in Taurus.
The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:04 a.m. on Nov. 19. It will last just one minute before the partial eclipse retreats and ends at 2:40 a.m. or about 3 ½ hours total.
Find a warm comfortable spot facing south to enjoy the “blood moon” event. Cross your fingers about those clouds.
Leonid’s Meteor ShowerThe annual Leonid’s Meteor Shower peaks on the morning of Nov. 17. This year a bright moon will light up the sky erasing many of the Leonid’s meteors until just a couple hours before dawn.
Another option is to start looking earlier on the morning of Nov. 12. The moon will set near midnight as the shower begins. Your best views will occur after 2 a.m.
If the weather cooperates, look for Leonid meteors on the night of Nov. 18-19 during the Lunar Eclipse. Best chances to see meteors will be from 12:30-1:30 a.m. when the moon is eclipsed.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Andy Crocker, a local astronomer, will be talking about Relativity.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
