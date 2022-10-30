Look for modest Saturn low in the southeast about 15 degrees east of due south. Very bright Jupiter and dim Neptune follow in about 90 minutes. Binocular bright Uranus and brightening Mars are low in the east.
By late November, Saturn sits in the south at 5 p.m. followed by a bright first quarter moon, Neptune and Jupiter high in the southeast.
Look to the east by 7 p.m. to spot bright Mars and dim Uranus. Venus and Mercury are lost in the sunset’s glare until December.
Meteor Shower
November is time for the annual Leonids Meteor Shower. Meteor forecasters are calling for slightly to greatly elevated counts this year. Cross your fingers for cloud-free and fog absent nights Nov. 17-18 and 18-19.
The Leonids begin in Douglas County after midnight with greater numbers of meteors seen until dawn. An old moon in southern Leo will wash out a few dim meteors, but forecasters are expecting a few extra meteors to offset the lost with counts at about 10-15 meteors per hour.
Two astronomers are forecasting more than 50 meteors per hour on the night of Nov. 18-19 as soon as Leo rises near midnight.
Total Lunar Eclipse
The full moon will pass through earth’s shadow on the night of Nov. 7-8. A partial eclipse begins at 1:09 a.m. on Nov. 8. Totality starts at 2:16 a.m. with the eclipsed moon high in the southwest.
Totality or “Blood Moon” lasts about 86 minutes. Telescope observers can scan about 1½ degrees above and to the left of the dark red moon to spot Uranus.
Totality ends at 3:42 a.m. with the moon still high in the west-southwest. The eclipse ends at 4:49 a.m. with the conclusion of the partial eclipse low in the west.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Doug Pieschel will host and fall stargazing will be discussed.
