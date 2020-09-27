Evening Planets
Mars rules the evening skies. Jupiter is a close second with Saturn and Mercury trailing the parade of bright planets. Tonight, seek to find Mercury just after sunset. The swift planet is very low in the southwest as the sky darkens tonight.
By Oct. 10, Mercury will be too low to be found. Jupiter leads the trio of other bright planets as the twilight fades tonight. Telescope observers can enjoy the best views of Jupiter’s cloud bands and Galilean moons an hour after sunset tonight. Saturn is also well placed for telescope observers about 30 minutes after Jupiter.
Both Jupiter and Saturn appear to be slowly losing a bit of brightness and apparent diameter as October progresses. The changes are small and gradual.
Neptune follows about two and a half hours behind Saturn tonight. The nearly 8th magnitude planet can be spied with a star chart and binoculars in Aquarius. The next planet in the evening parade is very bright Mars. T
he Red Planet is unmistakable as it rises in the east tonight about 8 p.m. Bringing up the rear of the planet parade is Uranus, trailing bright Mars by about 45 minutes tonight. Uranus will be very slowly gaining a bit of brightness, peaking at 5.7 magnitude on Halloween. Binocular observers should be able to spot this distant gas giant in Aries.
Mars opposition 2020Planet observers can delight is a very favorable opposition of Mars this fall. In fact, this will be the best observing period for the next 15 years.
Telescope observers can now enjoy a large apparent (22 arcseconds diameter) disk that will reveal many surface details.
The south polar cap has faded dramatically, making it a difficult target. However, other surface features should be at their best during later September into November.
If you have a scope, drag it out and gaze on Mars every clear night.
Bright moonlight will not be a problem. A very bright nearly full moon with sail below Mars on Oct. 2.
Mars will be closest to earth on Oct. 6, only 38.1 million miles. October6 will also be the time of maximum apparent size (23 arc seconds) and brightness (-2.6 magnitude).
Mars can be seen all night, rising as the sun sets and setting as the sun rises on Oct. 13. This is what astronomers call opposition. Mars will begin a gradual fade in apparent brightness and size after mid-October as the earth races away from slower Mars. By Halloween, Mars will have appeared to be a 10% smaller and nearly ½ magnitude dimmer.
Jupiter will regain the title of brightest evening planet as October closes.
Your next favorable opposition of Mars will be September 11, 2035. If you want to check out our neighbor planet, don’t miss this year’s opposition.
Look every chance you get this fall.
Dawn Planet in plain viewVenus dominates the dawn sky. Brilliant Venus is easy to spot high in the southeast in the dawn twilight.
Tomorrow morning, Venus rises nearly three and a half hours before the sun. Each morning, Venus will dim a smidge and sink a tiny bit toward the sunrise.
A Special Blue Moon and some MeteorsOctober has two full moons spanning the entire month. October begins with a full Harvest Moon on Oct. 1. This is the nearest full moon to the autumnal equinox. The second full moon arrives on Halloween morning. This is sometimes called a Blue Moon. The moon will not actually turn colors for Halloween.
The annual meteor shower during October is called the Orionids. These cast-off bits of dust from various visits by Comet Halley peak on the morning of Oct. 21. The moon will set about 9:30 p.m. the night before, leaving a dark sky for observing meteors.
About 15 meteors per hour are expected to be seen from 3-4 a.m. If the valleys are fog free, bundle up and enjoy a celestial firework show.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
