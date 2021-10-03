Evening Twilight
Dazzling Venus continues its eastward glide. Venus hoovers low above the southwest horizon all month. Slowly Venus creeps from Libra to Scorpius.
Look about 30 minutes after sunset on Oct. 9 to spot Venus about 10 degrees above the southwest horizon. A slender crescent moon joins Venus about 3 degrees above and to the left. The brightest star of Scorpius, Antares sits a bit more than 4 degrees below the moon.
This trio is a rare treat since Venus seldom swings low into Scorpius. In fact, on Oct 16, Venus treks just 1 ½ degrees above Antares in a rare conjunction. The next visit by Venus to Antares occurs October 2029.
Saturn, Jupiter and Neptune are up all nightAs Venus sinks into the tree tops, Saturn is at its best for telescope observers. Tonight, Saturn reaches maximum elevation in the southern sky (culmination) at 9 p.m. — or about two hours after sunset.
Each night, Saturn climbs a bit earlier so that by mid-month, Saturn will culminate just after 8 p.m. On Halloween night, Saturn is at peak altitude just as the sky darkens. Get out your scope to enjoy the ringed world.
Jupiter follows Saturn about one hour later each night. Tonight, Jupiter is at maximum elevation due south just after 10 p.m. As October closes, Jupiter culminates just after 8 p.m.
Neptune rises out of the lower turbulent sky in the southeast as Saturn culminates each night. Neptune reaches best telescope viewing at culmination due south on Halloween just after 10 p.m. PDT.
Mercury in the predawn skyAfter mid-month, early risers can begin to seek elusive Mercury in the dawn sky. Look to the east by southeast sky, about an hour before sunrise, to spot Mercury. Each morning, Mercury climbs a bit away from the sunrise and gains in apparent brightness.
Best predawn views of Mercury occur the last week of October.
A washed-out Meteor Shower and a Halloween StarTiny bits of dust and sand grains cast off by Halley’s Comet, many years ago, lie in a belt that Earth plows into each October. This is the annual Orionids Meteor Shower.
The Orionids peak each year around the morning of Oct. 21. This year, the meteors will be streaking across the sky as usual but the brilliant full moon will wash out this year’s show. I don’t plan to set my alarm clock.
A few nights before Halloween, a bright star in the constellation Perseus will briefly fade by more than 1/10 brightness. Ancient stargazers knew about this strange star that dimmed and then brightened over several hours. They called it Algol, meaning the Ghoul or Demon Star.
Was it possessed?
No. We now know that Algol or Beta Perseus is a rare type of variable star called an eclipsing binary. Earth is aligned with Algol so that briefly one star seems to cover the other and produces an eclipse. Algol dims from the usual 2.1 magnitude to a much dimmer 3.4 magnitude.
Look on Oct. 25 as Algol rises in the east after 7:30 p.m. as it slowly fades. At about 9 p.m. Algol will be in full eclipse at 3.4 magnitude. After 10:30 p.m., Algol will begin to brighten slowly over about five hours. Enjoy the Ghoul.
Sky watching help will be provided at Umpqua Astronomers Oct. 12 Zoom meeting to find and observe Algol.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
For more information visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.