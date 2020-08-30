Evening Planets, a parade of six planetsFive planets are spread across the evening sky tonight. Jupiter leads the parade and Uranus completes it. By mid-month, Mercury sneaks ahead of Jupiter just after sunset, bringing the parade to six planets within two hours after sunset.
Jupiter dominates the evening sky as September opens. Look to the south as the sky darkens tonight to spy bright Jupiter. This gas giant is very well placed for telescope observers less than two hours after sunset as August closes. By late September, Jupiter will reach maximum altitude less than an hour after sunset. Following just a few minutes behind bright Jupiter is Saturn. Tonight, spot Jupiter and look about 8 degrees to the left to see Saturn.
Telescope observers can also spot a distant gas giant an hour after sunset tonight. Look to the east-southeast in north Aquarius to spot dim Neptune. Point your scope about 2 degrees to the left of 4th magnitude Phi Aquarii to find Neptune. By mid-month, Neptune will rise as the sun sets and be visible all night.
About two hours after Neptune rises tonight, Mars and Uranus pop up from the east-northeast horizon. Mars rises about 15 minutes before Uranus all month. Uranus is a dim 5.7 magnitude but within range of binoculars.
Although Mars is fifth in the planet parade, the red world rapidly gains in apparent brightness and size. As September opens, bright Mars is second only to Jupiter in the evening sky. By the last week of September, Mars surpasses Jupiter in brightness. Telescope observers can enjoy a steady gain in apparent size that reveals more surface details. Mars reaches maximum apparent brightness and size in early October.
Mercury makes a brief and relatively poor appearance this month just after sunset. Look for speedy Mercury low in the southwest after Sept. 11 or 12. Picking Mercury out of the bright twilight sky will be a challenge. Binoculars will certainly help.
A very thin crescent moon flies in formation above Mercury on Sept. 18. On the 21st, Mercury is less than a half degree (a moon width) from the bright star Spica of Virgo. After Sept. 27, Mercury begins a rapid plunge back toward the setting sun.
Dawn PlanetBrilliant Venus shines alone in the morning sky. Tomorrow morning, Venus will rise nearly four hours before the sun. Venus starts out this month in Gemini and traverses Cancer into Leo by October. Venus loses a bit of altitude and brightness this month but the difference is difficult to spot.
Autumnal EquinoxFall officially begins in the Pacific Northwest at 6:31 a.m. on Sept. 22. The noon day sun sits on the Celestial Equator and appears to travel downward until the winter Solstice.
The autumnal equinox is frequently thought to represent the date when hours of day are equal to hours of night. The term equinox means equal night. However, this year the date of equal or 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of dark occurs on Sept. 24/25. By Oct. 1, night is ahead of day by 19 minutes.
Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Sept. 8.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.