Saturn now rises before the sun sets. Look to the southeast as the sky darkens to find modest Saturn amid the eastern stars of Capricornus. The ringed world will creep a bit higher each night.
Telescope observers will find Saturn well placed by 9 p.m. as September opens. About 20-30 minutes after 9 p.m., telescope observers can search for Neptune and easily spot bright Jupiter about 20 minutes after Neptune.
Just after midnight tonight, you can see five planets from Saturn in the west to Mars in the east. As September closes, the late night planet parade will be well placed by 11:15 p.m.
Ultra-thin crescent moon
Can you spy the tiny sliver of a crescent moon on the night of Aug. 29? It will be a challenge to see about 30 minutes after sunset. Look toward the west-southwest in the bright twilight.
You may also try for the September ultra-thin crescent moon on Sept. 28. If you can find the moon, scan with binoculars to spy a star just above the moon. That’s Zubenelgenubi or Alpha Librae.
Dawn planetVenus begins a steady retreat toward the rising sun. Brilliant Venus is easy to find tomorrow morning, rising more than an hour before sunrise. As September closes, Venus with appear in the bright morning twilight, signaling an end to the morning star apparition in October.
As Venus sinks, Mercury rises in the bright dawn sky. Venus is lost in the sun’s glare by early October, as Mercury emerges as the new morning star.
Season changeSept. 22 brings the return of autumn for the Umpqua Valley. Fall will gradually bring more darkness and shorter daylight hours. Sky watchers in late September will notice the return to the evening sky of Taurus and Auriga in the east.
These constellations are harbingers of winter. Fall constellations will be well placed in the south as late summer constellations will be low in the southwest.
UCC Paul Morgan Observatory September Public Stargazing nightsThe Paul Morgan Observatory at UCC will host three public stargazing nights in September. Come and watch the moon, a few planets and more on Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m. On Sept. 16, also at 8:30 p.m., viewers can check out nebulas and star clusters. The finale of the summer/fall season will be at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Come, bring a folding chair or blanket and enjoy the starry show. Parking is at the Tech Center parking lot. A shuttle cart will be available to help people with mobility issues. For more details, visit umpqua.edu/observatory.
Umpqua Astronomers meetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Paul Morgan will host and summer stargazing will be discussed.
For details about how to join the meeting, visit umpquaastronomers.org, bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
Log In
