Evening Planets — Mars and Mercury
Tonight, Mars sets about 2 ½ hours after sunset. Look to the southwest for an extra “star” in the horns of Taurus, the celestial bull. That’s Mars. Look on May 7, to spot an ultra thin crescent moon about 4 degrees to the left of Mars. This ordinary looking reddish “star” will wander slowly across eastern Taurus into Gemini by mid-May. Telescope observers may want to take a peek at Mars on the evenings of May 16 through May 18. Mars will be trekking across the left toes of Gemini during those nights.
On the nights of May 16 and 17, Mars will be slightly over a moon-width to the right of 2 small dim open star clusters (IC 2157 and NGC 2158). On May 18 look at about 10:30 p.m. to see Mars slide pass the large open star cluster M35, less than 1/5 a moon width. M35 is a large cluster about 11 light years across and 2772 light years away; while is a tiny world about 4,076 miles across and 219 million miles from earth.
This event will be challenging to observe because Mars will be low in the west-northwest and the full moon will make the sky bright. If you can spot Mars and M35, they will be visible in the same low power eyepiece. By month’s close, Mars will set only about two hours after sunset or just as the sky darkens.
Mercury is lost in the dawn’s sunrise until late May. Look for a “star” just 7 degrees above the sun about 45 minutes after sunset on May 27. Each night, Mercury climbs a bit out from the sunset’s glare. By the end of May, Mercury will set more than an hour after the sun and be spotted with binoculars low in the west-northwest as twilight deepens. Mercury will continue climbing each night until mid-June. Best views will occur on June 16 and 17. More about Mercury next month.
Late Night Planets — Jupiter and Saturn
Tonight, Jupiter pokes above the southeastern horizon a few minutes before midnight. Saturn follows about two hours later. By mid-month, Jupiter rises about 10:38 p.m. and is well placed for telescope observers by 11:45 p.m. On May 12, Saturn rises at about 1 p.m.
Look to the southeast to spot a new “star” in the “teaspoon“ of Sagittarius. As May closes, Jupiter rises a bit before 10 p.m. and is suitable for telescope observers by a little after 11 p.m. As June opens, Saturn rises just before midnight. Best views of Saturn occur after 1 a.m. in early June.
Dawn Planets — Venus and Uranus
Early risers can enjoy brilliant Venus in the dawn twilight. Look tomorrow morning about an hour before sunrise to spot Venus in the east-northeast. Dazzling Venus is easy to spot even in the dawn’s twilight.
On the morning of May 18, look about a degree above and to the left of Venus with binoculars or a telescope to spot dim Uranus. This will be a challenging target due to the twilight glare. Uranus climbs slowly away from sinking Venus as May progresses.
Second Meteor Shower of Spring
May brings the annual Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower. These cast-off bits of dust from the many trips of Comet Halley into the inner Solar System, will streak across early morning skies from May 2 until May 8. The radiant, or spot where the meteors appear to originate, will not be high enough to spot many meteors until 4 a.m. and will be lost in twilight glare by 5 a.m.
The mornings of May 5 and 6 will offer 20 meteors per hour from 4 to 5 a.m. Other mornings in early May will exhibit about 10 to 15 meteors per hour. Don’t worry about a single clear morning for this shower. So set your alarm and enjoy the show.
Morgan Observatory at U.C.C. (PMO)
Celebrate National Astronomy Night at the observatory at 8:30 p.m. on May 10. If skies are cloudy, a brief lecture will be given. Observatory seating is limited and parking is available near the Tower Building at U.C.C. All events are offered without charge.
New telescope owners should mark their calendars for a free session on “Using your Telescope” on May 14 at the Observatory at approximately 8:30 p.m. after the May Umpqua Astronomers meeting. Tips will be offered to get new stargazers exploring the night sky. Stay after 9:30 for a short sky tour at the observatory.
Morgan Observatory, in partnership with Umpqua Astronomers, will host the public on Solar System Walk 2019 at U.C.C. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as part of STEAM Expo on May 18t. For more details go to www.umpqua.edu/observatory.
Come at 7 p.m. on May 14 to U.C.C. Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the Umpqua Astronomers May meeting. Club news, monthly sky events and astronomy news will be presented. Spring star gazing will be discussed. Everyone interested in astronomy is welcome.
After the meeting, if skies are clear, join local astronomers for an observing session at the Morgan. For more information visit, www.umpquaastronomers.org, join Umpqua Astronomers on Facebook or call 541-673-1081.
