Evening Planets — Mercury sinks, as Earth speeds away from Mars
Mercury is rapidly plunges toward the setting sun. Tonight, spy Mercury as the sky darkens, low near the western horizon. You may need binoculars to locate Mercury in the thick atmosphere near the horizon. By Wednesday night, Mercury will have faded in apparent brightness and slipped closer to the horizon, making it difficult for even keen eyed observers to find the swift planet. Don’t delay in seeking Mercury over the next two or three nights before the speedy planet is lost in the setting sun’s glare until June.
Mars has trekked past pokey Uranus and continues to move eastward. The Red World now appears as a typical reddish bright “star” in a region of sky with mostly dim stars.
Slowly, Mars creeps from Aries to Taurus by mid-month. Mars also slowly appears to dim and shrink slightly in apparent diameter. As March closes, Mars is about 3 degrees below and to the left of the famous star cluster, the Pleiades or M45. Watch each night during the final week of March to follow Mars moving ever closer to M45.
As April opens, Mars continues its slow march past the Pleiades and the Hyades.
Dawn Planets — Venus slips, Saturn and Jupiter soar
Early risers will notice that brilliant Venus is starting to retreat toward the rising sun. Each morning, the sun rises a bit earlier and Venus begins to rise a bit later. By April, Venus will have moved from a dark predawn sky to a twilight morning sky. Careful observers will also notice that Venus is very slowly dimming during March. Telescope observers will see a subtle change in apparent diameter and phase.
Jupiter continues to move away from Venus and is well placed for telescope observers an hour before morning twilight.
Look toward the southeast after 2 a.m. tomorrow morning to spot bright Jupiter. By month’s end, Jupiter will rise right after 1:45 a.m. Saturn is also pulling away from sinking Venus. The ringed planet lags far behind Jupiter, rising more than two hours later Monday morning. Look toward the southeast horizon after 5 a.m. to spot an extra “star” in the “teaspoon” of Sagittarius. That’s Saturn. Best views of Saturn are also found just before dawn twilight.
Spring and the last Super Moon of 2019
Spring begins in Douglas County at 2:58 p.m. on March 20 as the sun brings longer days and shorter nights. Four hours after our spring season begins, the moon is full and near perigee or closest to the earth.
We will see a rare Vernal Equinox (spring) Worm Full Super Moon. Our next chance to see an Equinox Worm Full Super Moon will be March 2030. Equinox means equal night, referring to the belief that on the equinoxes, vernal and autumnal, we have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. As spring begins in Douglas County, residents will have a slightly longer day than night. We will experience an equal day and night of 12 hours on March 17 or about 3 days before the beginning of spring.
Morgan Observatory at UCC (PMO)
Come to the observatory at 7 p.m. on Mar. 8to learn about Charles Messier and his famous list. Clear or cloudy ,a brief lecture will be given about Charles Messier. If skies are clear, winter and early spring deep sky objects, including star clusters and nebula, will be observed.
Please check the observatory website at umpqua.edu/observatory for updates. Observatory seating is limited and parking is available near the Tower Building at U.C.C. All events are offered without charge. Dress warmly and bring a blanket as winter nights can be very chilly at the observatory.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting — March 2019
Come at 7 p.m. on March 12 to U.C.C. Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the Umpqua Astronomers March 2019 meeting. Club news, monthly sky events and astronomy news will be presented. Spring star gazing will be discussed. A special program to help new owners of telescopes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in astronomy is welcome. For more information visit, umpquaastronomers.org or call 541-673-1081.
