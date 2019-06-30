Evening Planets — Jupiter and Saturn
Jupiter dominates the summer night skies. Look for a very bright “star” in the southeast as the sky darkens tonight. That’s Jupiter.
By mid-month, Jupiter will be due south as the sky becomes dark and well placed for telescope observers. Even a small telescope will reveal the four large Galilean moons as they orbit Jupiter.
Tonight, look for a row of four moons on the left of Jupiter. Each night, the moons will shift location. On the 27th, all the moons will be on the right side of Jupiter.
Telescope observers can also try to spot moons crossing the disk of Jupiter, a transit. A 4 inch (100 mm) refractor or 6 inch (150 mm) reflector is needed to observe transits of the Galilean moons.
Perhaps, the best opportunity to observe a transit will be from 9:30 p.m. until after midnight July 31, as the largest moon Ganyemede creeps across giant Jupiter.
Other nights to check out transits, include July 11 as Io transits at 10:45 p.m.; July 23 and 30 as Europa transits at 9:30 p.m. and July 24 for Ganymede’s shadow on Jupiter at 9:30 p.m.
More frequent observing opportunities occur for telescope observers of the enormous storm in the clouds of Jupiter called the Great Red Spot. This storm has been swirling around for centuries, first seen by Galileo in 1610.
Starting at 9:15 p.m. on July 3 and between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. mostly every other night throughout July, look toward the southern half of Jupiter to spy the Great Red Spot. This incredible feature is showing lots of activity and should be fun to watch during the summer.
Saturn accompanies Jupiter about two hours after the Jovian giant rises. Look tonight, after 9:30 p.m., toward the southeast horizon for a modestly bright “star” in eastern Sagittarius. That’s Saturn.
By mid-month, Saturn will be visible all night and be well placed for observers by 11 p.m. As July closes, Saturn will appear in the southeast as twilight ends and be available to observing by 10:15 p.m. Telescope observers with an 8 inch (200 mm) telescope or larger will be able to track the movements of Saturn’s four modestly bright moons.
Late Night Planets — Neptune and Uranus
After mid-month, Neptune will rise in the east southeast by 11:20 p.m. Neptune is too dim to be spotted with the unaided eye at magnitude 7.8. A small telescope will reveal this world tucked amid the stars of Aquarius.
Uranus follows Neptune into the night sky nearly three hours later. Modest binoculars and a good star chart will help to find Uranus (magnitude 5.8) in Pisces.
Dawn Planets — Venus and Mercury
Venus slowly sinks into the dawn’s glare as Mercury emerges in August. Tomorrow morning, look to the east as the sky brightens to spot brilliant Venus. Our sister world slips toward the rising sun each morning and is lost in the sun’s glare by mid-month.
At about 5 a.m. on July 31, look to the east in the dawn twilight to spot Mercury. Each morning in early August, Mercury climbs a bit higher away from the rising sun.
Morgan Observatory at U.C.C. (PMO) Four Events in July
Come to the Morgan Observatory after the July 9 Umpqua Astronomer’s July Meeting to gaze at the moon and Jupiter. Observatory seating is limited and parking is available near the Tower Building at U.C.C. All events are offered without charge.
New telescope owners should mark their calendars for a free session on “Using your Telescope” on July 9 at the Observatory at approximately 8:30 p.m., after the July Umpqua Astronomers meeting. Tips will be offered to get new stargazers exploring the night sky.
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at 9 p.m. on July 20 at Morgan Observatory. Local astronomers will be sharing their telescopes to show Jupiter, Saturn and other deep sky targets. A brief talk at the observatory will explain about lunar exploration. If the night is clear, Jupiter, Saturn and more will be imaged.
Safely observe the sun on July 18 and 25 at the observatory and join with kids and adults remotely at local libraries. Com at 2 p.m. July 18 to see solar prominences and learn about the sun with the Roseburg Library. The following week, at 1 p.m. on July 25, see solar prominences and learn about the sun with the Winston Library.
First Summer Meteor Shower
The annual Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower will zip across the late night skies the last week of July. Find a spot away from city lights to watch 10 to 15 mainly faint swift meteors streak across predawn skies. Best counts will occur after 2 a.m. on July 30 but good counts should be seen from July 28 to Aug. 1.
The most famous summer meteor shower, the Perseid’s of August will be compromised by a nearly full moon, dramatically lowering meteor counts. Don’t miss the Deltas.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting — July 9, 2019
Come at 7 p.m. July 9 to U.C.C. Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the Umpqua Astronomers July meeting. Anyone wanting a Q & A session about astronomy, telescopes or general star gazing information please come at 6:30 p.m.
Club news, monthly sky events and astronomy news will be presented at the monthly meeting. Planetary observations for July will be discussed. Everyone interested in astronomy is welcome.
After the meeting, if skies are clear, join local astronomers for an observing session at the Morgan Observatory at about 8:30 p.m.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org or www.facebook.com/groups/umpquaastronomers or call 541-673-1081.
