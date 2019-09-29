Twilight Evening Planets — Venus and Mercury
Brilliant Venus and dimmer Mercury hug the western horizon just after sunset. Look just a few minutes after sunset, about 10 degrees to the south of west, to spot a tiny “star.” That’s Venus.
Spying Venus will require a nearly perfect western horizon since Venus will only be a few degrees of altitude in the bright twilight evening sky. Spotting Mercury, about 5 degrees more to the south, will require binoculars or a small telescope.
Venus and Mercury will be lost in the sunset’s glare before mid-month.
Evening Planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus
Bright Jupiter pops out of the twilight sky a few minutes after sunset. Look low 20 degrees to the south, plus 15 degrees west, to spot the tiny “star” that is Jupiter. Best telescope observations of Jupiter are just a few minutes after sunset tonight.
Expect a crescent moon visits Jupiter on Oct. 3. By mid-month, Jupiter will be a bit lower in altitude and slightly more to the west just after sunset. As evening falls on Halloween, Jupiter will be into the low unsteady atmosphere, making observations difficult. Enjoy the giant planet in early October for best views.
Saturn appears a few minutes after Jupiter in the south. Look tonight for a slightly brighter “star” than those in the southern sky in the constellation of Sagittarius. That’s Saturn. The ringed planet is at its best for telescope observers less than half an hour after sunset tonight.
A fat crescent moon stops by Saturn on Oct. 5. By month’s end, point your scope at Saturn just as the twilight fades.
Neptune rises before the sun sets tonight. You will need a small telescope and a star chart to find and observe Neptune. Point your telescope about 20 degrees above the bright star, Fomalhaut to Lambda Aquarii, then about 5 degrees west to Phi Aquarii. Neptune is that bluish “star” about a moon-width east of Phi.
Uranus rises about an hour after sunset tonight. Look about 8 degrees below Gamma Arietis, the most easterly of the three bright stars of Aries, and a degree to the east to find a dim “star.” Your binoculars will reveal Uranus. By November, Uranus will rise before sunset and be well placed for observing two hours later.
Dawn planet — Mars
Tomorrow morning, Mars rises in the east-southeast about an hour before sunrise. The Red World will appear as a modestly bright “star” in eastern Virgo. Each morning Mars will pull away from the rising sun and trek across southern Virgo. By early November, Mars will be within 2 degrees of the bright star, Spica.
Morgan Observatory at U.C.C. (PMO) Events October — International Observe the Moon Night and the end of season 2019
The next to last scheduled public night at the observatory is 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, hosted by the local astronomers club, with the observatory opening at 7:30 p.m. Come celebrate International Observe the Moon Night at the observatory.
The Morgan Observatory is only observatory in western Oregon hosting this event. This global event will feature a talk about lunar exploration and show many lunar features and more. This event is free. Limited parking is available at the Tower Building near the observatory. Space inside the observatory is limited and handicap access is available. Go to the observatory website for details www.umpqua.edu/observatory.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting — October 8, 2019
Come at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 to Umpqua Community College Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10 for the Umpqua Astronomers monthly meeting. Anyone wanting a Q & A session about astronomy, telescopes or general star gazing information please come at 6:30 p.m.
Club news, monthly sky events and astronomy news will be presented at the monthly meeting. Fall star gazing will be discussed. Everyone interested in astronomy is welcome.
After the meeting, if skies are clear, join local astronomers for an observing session at the Morgan Observatory at about 8:30 p.m. Observe Jupiter, Saturn and the bright moon.
This is the last scheduled public event at the observatory for 2019. Short notice (less than 48 hours notice) events will be posted on the observatory website as observing opportunities occur during the fall and winter.
For more information visit, www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.facebook.com/groups/umpquaastronomers or call 541-673-1081.
