I love our lush and green Oregon forests and I love the holiday season. So you probably aren’t surprised to hear that one of my favorite ways to bring holiday cheer to my home is by making a wreath for my front door, with greenery sourced from my family’s small woodland property. I love getting out and pruning a few trees, then taking that fresh foliage and crafting it into something warm and inviting for my home.

Alicia Christiansen is the Forestry Extension Agent for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Alicia can be reached by at alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu or 541-672-4461.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.