I love our lush and green Oregon forests and I love the holiday season. So you probably aren’t surprised to hear that one of my favorite ways to bring holiday cheer to my home is by making a wreath for my front door, with greenery sourced from my family’s small woodland property. I love getting out and pruning a few trees, then taking that fresh foliage and crafting it into something warm and inviting for my home.
Your forest is home to many plants with a variety of leaf shapes, textures, colors, and sizes. There are several native trees in Douglas County that I like to include when I make wreaths. Species such as Douglas fir, incense cedar, western red cedar, grand fir and other true firs that you find as you climb into the Cascades — these are all excellent species to select from. I always enjoy incorporating some evergreen hardwoods in my wreath as well. A great species for this is Oregon myrtle, which also smells nice. While I’m walking in the woods collecting the greenery, I keep my eyes peeled for cones, berries, Oregon grape, salal, rhododendron, ferns and other native understory plants that I can add to my wreath as well.
When you harvest greenery from your woodland, you will want to ensure that you are utilizing proper pruning techniques. To reduce stress on the tree, it is best to harvest boughs after they’ve been exposed to a hard frost, which allows the tree to be in a dormant state. This also allows the needles to remain on the cut branch through the holiday season. You can start harvesting boughs as early as October and continue through December.
When cutting boughs, be aware of where you make the cut. In order to encourage regeneration, boughs should be cut 3-4 feet from the tip of a branch (above the node). If you are achieving multiple woodland management goals while cutting boughs, such as pruning or harvesting your trees, then you can cut the entire branch off the tree. Remember to use proper pruning techniques by avoiding leaving stubs, avoiding any flush cuts, and cutting just outside the branch collar to promote a faster healing process.
In general, avoid cutting more than 25% of the live crown of any tree that you harvest boughs from (that will remain standing). This will help prevent stress on the tree. Harvest boughs using a rotation process through your woodland, so you don’t harvest from the same area each year. Aim to reenter an area every three to five years.
Once you’ve harvested your boughs, store them in loose piles in a refrigerator at 37°F or outside under a cool, dense tree canopy with good air flow. Keep boughs moist with periodic misting or sprinkling with water, but be careful not to do this in excess as it can promote mold growth.
After you’ve collected your materials, it’s time to make your wreath. If you want to learn how, OSU Extension is here to help. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, OSU Extension and the Women Owning Woodlands Network are offering a workshop on how to make beautiful wreaths, just in time for the holidays. During the “Wreath Making with Non-Timber Forest Products” workshop, participants will learn how to identify, harvest, and use native forest materials to make wreaths. During this fun, hands-on class, participants will have the chance to meet, learn, and create with other women woodland owners while designing and constructing a wreath to take home.
Before class, walk your woodland to collect greenery, cones and berries, then round up a few extra decorations to bring along as well. Some greenery and decorations will be provided. Additionally, we will have a couple of fun lessons on decorating, including how to tie a big beautiful bow, and how to make “flowers” using pinecones. You will leave this class with a new set of skills that you can take with you for years to come.
This class will be offered from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Nov. 30 at Singleton Park in Roseburg. It will be held outdoors under a covered pavilion. There will be a fire and hot cider to help keep warm. More information regarding what to bring will be provided upon registering for the class.
This workshop will fill up fast. Register online at https://beav.es/5cm by Nov. 23. Or visit the OSU Extension office at 1134 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg to register in person. Information: 541-672-4461.
Join me this fall by walking your woodland and making a wreath (or two or more to share). It is a fun way to spend time with family and friends, and a cheery way help ring in the holiday season.
