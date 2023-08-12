At the Douglas County Fair, a number of vendors filled the gaps between the livestock showings, carnival rides and headline grabbing concerts. Selling everything from cowboy hats to Pikachu plushies, some traveling hundreds of miles to bring their goods to sell at this week's fair.
One of them was Sean Nickels, who lives in Redding, California. A few years ago, he opened a brick-and-mortar "As Seen On TV" store in his hometown. The pandemic eventually led to its shutdown after two years of operation.
The closure left him with a warehouse full of stuff to sell. He's been on the road since, traveling to county and state fairs across the West Coast selling "mystery bags" — $5 bags which feature small prizes inside, with a chance to win a more desirable item.
"I've been doing this the last two years," said Nickels, who will be headed north to counties across Oregon and Washington following the Douglas County Fair. "I'll probably be done with this this year. I'll be out of stock. Then, I'll be on to the next thing."
John Bain wasn't running a shop, but instead a miniature train line as part of the Umpqua Valley Model Railroad Club's display at the fair.
Multiple trains moved through the small village the club has been working on for nearly a decade, Bain said. The fair is one of a few events that the club attends every year.
"It never gets old," Bain said. "Even though we set it up pretty much the same way every time, we can make little variations. The biggest thing is when people will walk up and say 'Oh, I remember this from when I was a kid.'"
Diego Chavez, from San Diego, California, traveled nearly 1,000 miles to be at the fair. A full-time vendor at fairs across the West Coast, he runs a shop selling ponchos, artwork, jewelry and other assorted goods.
This summer, he's on a months-long stint traveling to fairs across Oregon and Washington, with plans to eventually travel to Lynden, Washington, just across the border from Canada.
"My favorite part is going between places, getting to know different kinds of people," Chavez said.
"I can't see myself working in another place," Chavez added. "Every day is different, something different happens. I feel free."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.