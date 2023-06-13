Many local veterans have expressed displeasure in the recent decision to fly a Pride flag on the grounds of the Roseburg VA, a decision that comes from the national level. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough decided to fly the Pride flag throughout the month of June in an effort to show inclusivity with the LGBTQ+ community.
The flag was initially displayed at the Roseburg VA Friday underneath both the POW/MIA flag and the United States flag. According to VA press secretary Terrence Hayes, the VA has posted the flag in previous years to honor the service and sacrifice LGBTQ+ veterans.
"Throughout Pride Month, we recognize the contributions of the more than one million LGBTQ+ veterans in this nation, and their families, caregivers and survivors. It’s our mission at VA to provide these veterans — and all veterans — with the world-class care and benefits they deserve in a safe, caring, and welcoming environment," said Hayes. "We thank each and every one of these LGBTQ+ heroes for their service and sacrifice, and we encourage them to come to VA for their earned health care and benefits."
This remains true in 2023. However, many local Roseburg veterans have voiced their concerns in posting the Pride flag.
“There is nothing that is to be flown with the flag other than the POW/MIA flag. Do whatever you want but you cannot fly that flag. It’s not appropriate flag etiquette. It is against the rules and for it to be at the VA? At the VA when everyone took that pledge to defend this country, when we stand to take the pledge, we were taught to love this country,” said veteran Carol Hunt.
Her sentiment is shared with multiple veterans in Roseburg. Hunt goes on to say that she is not against what the LGBTQ+ community stands for, she welcomes the community. Rather, her displeasure comes from any kind of flag being flown with the United States flag.
Renee Dick is a transgender veteran who served in the U.S. Army for two years. She says the anger felt towards the Roseburg VA and the Pride flag is unfounded.
"Personally as an LGBT vet, I think it's absolutely appropriate. If nothing else we already do that to honor subsections of other vets. Like when we fly the POW/MIA flag. Just because I am not a Vietnam vet, doesn't mean that I am offended by that being up there to specifically honor them," said Dick. "I view the Pride flag being flown to be exactly the same thing, acknowledging a specific set of veterans at a time it is appropriate to honor their service."
Dick went on to say that there would not be this much animosity towards other specific groups of veterans if their flag was flown to honor them. Rather, the problem lies in who the flag is associated with.
“It’s not about what the LGBTQ flag stands for. It's about there being a different kind of flag under the U.S. flag that is upsetting,” said Hunt. “I welcomed the LGBTQ community, I have gay friends but put the flag on your own flag pole, just not the VA.”
Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 2468 Commander Dave West said the Pride flag should not be allowed on the grounds of the VA. According to West, his concerns are shared with many of the veterans he supports at Post 2468.
“That’s not what I signed up for when I joined the military. What people do in the bedroom doesn’t need to be publicized,” said West. “I have no problem with people being gay or lesbian or trans. I have friends who are trans. But I have a problem with what it represents and where they are flying it. That flag should not be allowed on the VA grounds.”
