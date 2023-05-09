The United States is no stranger to tornadoes. Seemingly every year the Midwest is devastated by the natural disaster leaving businesses, families and communities traumatized — leaving them to sift through the wreckage of their lives wondering how to rebuild.
Through these disasters most people simply try to do their best to survive a tornado like the one that struck Mayfield, Kentucky, in 2021. Collin Bo Haga was a private in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Campbell just outside of Mayfield when a tornado decimated the small town.
A local to Roseburg, Haga was raised in a blue-collar family with his sister. As a child he enjoyed the outdoors as a hunter and a fisherman with the occasional family trip to Bandon.
Every year for Christmas, the Haga family made a special trip to King Mountain in Azalea to cut down a Christmas tree during the holidays.
After graduating High School, Haga joined the local workforce as an employee of Douglas County Forest Products. At 18, Haga was on the clean-up crew for a year before working in production. After, he worked at D.R. Johnson Lumber Company. During this time Haga was spiraling into a dark place.
His job was not working out, drinking became a habit and he was on the verge of homelessness. Haga needed a new purpose. At 23, he found the Army was a good option to escape the toxic lifestyle he was creating for himself. The American South was in Haga’s future.
On April 7, 2021, Haga found himself in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for five months of basic training before specializing as a demolition’s expert. Haga was then transferred to Fort Campbell.
On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, Haga noticed the weather was getting worse as his girlfriend at the time picked him up around 6 p.m.
“The weather was just getting bad. I didn’t think anything of it,” Haga said. “I could barely see there was so much rain, so much hail going on, blowing me around a bit.”
After receiving a weather alert for an incoming tornado, the pair drove to seek shelter with his girlfriend’s family in Mayfield.
“I was outside just watching the lightning go over me and the wind blowing me around and stuff,” Haga said. “I didn’t leave the ground or anything, it was just shoving me around here and there. Like I got hit by a football player.”
Around 10 p.m. Haga noticed a swirl beginning to shape over Mayfield. Cars began to shake and the power went out before he decided it was time to go inside.
“Me, my girlfriend, her son, her sister and the rest of her family, a total of 11 of us. We bunched up in the bathroom and the tornado comes blowing through,” Haga said. “People say it sounds like a freight train, it doesn’t. It feels like you’re in an Air Head commercial because there is so much pressure going up in your head.”
Once the tornado had passed, Haga pushed open the bathroom door to a caved in house. Making his way outside, the neighborhood was devastated. Haga said the majority of houses were flattened down to the foundation. There were overturned cars, uprooted trees, downed power lines and areas of standing water.
Once he determined his group was safe, Haga felt an impulse to wade through the destruction to help those in need of aid.
“I got to go see if somebody else needs my help,” said Haga. “It’s my job, I’m a soldier. I am technically a first responder at this point. If I sit back and do nothing, then why did I say the Soldier’s Creed. Why do I wear a uniform to just hide and not do anything.”
Haga acted. Hearing a cry for help, he found an elderly women trapped underneath a hot water heater. With the woman’s son, Haga lifted the water heater off the woman and carried her to safety.
He sifted through wreckage and entered buildings on the edge of collapse looking for more survivors. Haga bandaged those who sustained lacerations with improvised dressings and electrical tape.
Eventually, Haga ran across a woman looking for her sister. She guided Haga to where her sister lived and found her deceased outside of what used to be her home.
“We walk up there and sure enough, the sister didn’t go to safety. She pretty much accepted the fact that it was too late. She just sat in her recliner in the living room and the tornado just took her life,” Haga said. “That bothered me because that was the first time I had ever saw a deceased body in front of me like that.”
The tornado itself was classified as an EF4 with an estimated wind speed of 190 miles per hour. Approximately 80 people died between December 10 and 11 with nearly 500 injuries directly tied to the tornado.
Haga was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal on Oct. 17, 2022, by Major General Brian J. Mennes, the deputy commanding general of the 42nd combat engineer company, 19th engineer battalion. This made Haga one of six most decorated soldiers in his battalion.
His certificate reads, “Private First Class Haga’s outstanding leadership and selfless service set the standard for others to emulate. His professionalism is in keeping with the finest tradition of military service and reflects distinct credit upon him.”
Currently, Haga is at Fort Campbell training every day. He hopes to go to college in the fall to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps studying architectural science with the goal of creating blue prints that will be used to construct buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.