Lee Pratt turned 100-years-old on March 14. A World War II Veteran, she traveled all over the country while raising three boys and supporting her husband through his military career.
Pratt came from humble beginnings. Born on a farm in Eau Galle, Wisconsin, she moved to Elmwood and later St. Paul, Minnesota to work as a nanny during the Great Depression.
When World War II began in 1942 she found herself in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. There, she began contributing to the war effort on the assembly line of what was originally a pressure cooker factory turned into a munition’s depot. She worked packing primer into .32 caliber rounds until 1943.
“I had a brother in the service, so I really made sure those rounds were going through good because some of them never did go through all that good,” said Pratt.
Pratt continued her military career by attending boot camp in New York City. She remembers those six weeks fondly as she marched down the heart of the city on Navy Day which we recognize now as Armed Forces Day. “I remember taking the L Train with some of my friends in boot camp and coming out onto Fifth Avenue to march with the rest of 16th Company.”
However, the big city was short lived. Her deployment to Norman, Oklahoma was the start of her Navy career.
“They trained me to be an airplane mechanic but men did not allow women to work on planes back in those days,” says Pratt, “It was fun though, to learn it all, but I would do bookkeeper work or supply.”
This is where she met her husband John, who was also in the Navy. When the two married, Pratt described a new chapter in her life. Rather, a different chapter of her military career: being the wife of a soldier.
“He stayed in for 33 years, I followed and dragged three boys along with me. I was in the service 31 years if you count being a wife and I do," Pratt said. "If the fridge breaks down while he is out at sea, he doesn’t know it. She’s the one that took care of it. A little boy gets in trouble at school, she’s the one that has to go get told off."
She goes on to describe bouncing from state to state, following her husband as he was deployed all over the country. From Kansas to New Jersey and California to Hawaii. Hawaii being the top of her list.
Pratt looks back on her life with fond memories and with a perspective that her 100 years has been one big learning experience. She was never bored always having someone to play golf with and always having the support of her fellow military wives wherever she went.
In 1999, her husband passed away. In 2005, she moved to Roseburg to be closer to one her sons. She has been in the area ever since, living a quieter life at the Garden Valley Retirement Home. She stays busy walking the halls of the home, keeping morale up among the other residents. She enjoys getting her nails done and has a sharp mind for Cribbage.
“It was a good life,” Pratt said. “It’s what you make of it really.”
Her advice for people is simple: Work for down the line and see the big picture. Keep your nose clean, mind your own business and always strive to do just a little bit more than you think you can.
