100-year-old Lee Pratt

Lee Pratt poses for a photo Wednesday, while talking to The news-Review about spending a century on earth.

 DREW WINKELMAIER The News-Review

Lee Pratt turned 100-years-old on March 14. A World War II Veteran, she traveled all over the country while raising three boys and supporting her husband through his military career.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.