This month, Roseburg Public Library is pleased to host “Oregon Voices,” a traveling exhibit made possible by the Oregon Historical Society.
Five, three-sided kiosks explore some of the important people, industries, organizations and laws that have shaped the state from the end of World War II to 2020. Visitors will learn about the evolution and expansion of Oregon industries, social justice movements, migration and immigration, environment and energy and Indigenous nations in Oregon.
The exhibit, located in the main area of the library, is available for viewing through Sept. 30 during library hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The kiosks include a rich collection of text and images, and visitors should set aside about 45 minutes to view everything. I encourage folks to let the exhibit influence your next read. The library has an extensive Oregon history section, and staff is available to help.
Local Authors ShowcaseThe library is moving forward with plans to host a local authors showcase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The showcase coincides with the final day of the winter book sale hosted by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library in the Ford Room. My hope is the community supports both events and discovers an array of books suitable for gifting.
The authors showcase will occur in the library’s Deer Creek and South Umpqua meeting rooms. The library will set up one table, two chairs and a name placard for each author at no cost. Authors will be expected to provide their own books for sale and handle their own transactions. I encourage authors to personalize their tables with tablecloths and displays.
I will provide author participants early access to set up their table before the library opens to the public. They will be welcome to leave when they wish.
The library will manage publicity for the event.
I broached this idea last year but eventually tabled it because of COVID-19 restrictions. At that time, I heard from a number of local writers interested in participating, and I will reach out to those on that mailing list.
That said, all writers interested in this opportunity are invited to email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org with your name and the genre(s) in which you write.
Fall Book Sale RoundupBig thanks to all the book lovers who came to the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale last week. You bought books, you said, “Keep the change,” and you put your extra dollars into Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library bucket.
Because of your generosity, we greatly exceeded our fundraising goals, and an additional six children will receive free books in the mail for one year through the Imagination Library program.
All proceeds from the sale go toward library materials, programs and projects.
Special gratitude to all the volunteers and staff who made the sale possible. None of this would happen without you.
The next large book sale is the first weekend in December, and you always can shop the Friends Book Store inside the library during operating hours.
