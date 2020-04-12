We are all struggling to get by in this global crisis. Many of our fellow citizens are out of work or furloughed for an indefinite time while many of our local restaurants are either closing or offering only limited services.
Although we are unable to help with hands-on volunteering, we can help in other ways. Here’s an idea:
- Buy gift cards at a restaurant and donate them to the organization of your choice to distribute to those seeking assistance.
- If you are confined to home and can’t go there, many of the local restaurants will accept debit or credit cards on the phone, and even mail the cards for you. You can also mail your check to the restaurant with a stamped envelope addressed to the organization and the restaurant can mail the cards. It’s best to keep the denominations small, $20 or $30.
- The News-Review publishes a list daily of the restaurants still open and the services they are providing.
Listed below are the addresses of organizations that will accept the gift cards:
- Salvation Army: 3130 N. Stephens St., Roseburg OR 97470. They are open Monday-Friday from 9-4 p.m. If you have questions call Kristy 503-313-3438.
- Roseburg Rescue Mission, mail to P.O. Box 1937. Call Lynn at 541-673-3004 if you need more information.
- FISH Pantry: 405 Jerry’s Drive, Roseburg; P.O. Box 1162, Roseburg, OR 97470. Call Nis at 541-643-5237 or 541-672-5242 for more information.
- St. Joseph Community Kitchen: 800 W. Stanton St., Roseburg, OR 97471. For more information call Leo at 541-440-6972.
- St. Vincent de Paul, Roseburg: P.O. Box 2524, Roseburg, 97470. If you have questions call Jeannie at 541-679-9682.
- St. Francis Community Kitchen: 323 N. Comstock Ave., Sutherlin, OR 97479 or mail to 1298 Mustang Dr. Oakland, OR 97462. Call Teresa at 541-459-3156 for more information.
- Sutherlin/Oakland Food Pantry: 183 E. 1st St., Sutherlin or mail to P.O. Box 57, Oakland, OR 97462. Call Wendy at 541-315-1735 for more information.
- Dillard-Winston Food Pantry: 131 Fourth St., Dillard, or mail to 13748 Lookingglass Rd., Winston, OR 97496. For more information call Rene at 541-430-7538.
- St, Vincent de Paul, Myrtle Creek Food Pantry, Main Street across from Elks, or mail to P.O. 1289, Myrtle Creek, 97457. Call Barbara at 541-863-4057 if you have questions.
- South Douglas Food Bank, corner of 5th & E St., Riddle, or mail to P.O. Box 470, Riddle, 97469. Lori at 541-643-3831 can answer your questions.
- Helping Hands in Glide: 174 Abbott St. on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or P.O. Box 48, Glide, OR 97443. For more information call Nancy 541-733-6860.
- Douglas County Senior Services: Mail cards to 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Room 221, Roseburg, OR 97470. Cards will be distributed to the six dining sites throughout the county. Call 541-440-3677 if you have questions.
