Summer is around the corner and kids’ sports are a big part of it. From track to soccer to baseball, it’s all coming and YMCA is looking for coaches to make it happen.
Anyone 18 or older, including grandparents, can apply for this fun job. It all happens on Saturday and includes soccer, track and baseball for kids from four to 18. Knowledge or experience of the sport is great but not necessary, especially for the “itty titty” ones. To get more details call the Y at 541-440-9622
Amedisys Hospice Care is looking for volunteers 16 and older to offer companionship or share and help patients with art projects. Also needed is clerical office help. Hours are flexible. For more information call Joannie at 541-440-2583.
Long-Term Care Ombudsman program certifies volunteer ombudsman for Oregonians living in nursing, assisted and residential living and adult foster home facilities. They serve as the voice of the resident, working to make the system responsive to their needs and wishes.
To do that, they investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until these concerns have been resolved. The services provided are free and confidential for the resident.
Several no cost training sessions are scheduled on June 2, 7, 9, 14,16, 21 and 23. Once trained, volunteers are asked to give four hours per week including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility and helping to resolve issues.
Deadline to submit application is May 26. For more information call 971-600-6149 or to complete an application online at oltco.org.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter is looking for individuals, or groups, willing to commit to one or more, of four large annual projects that include building upgrades, maintenance landscaping and yard beautification/clean-up.
Also needed are:
- Adoption Hosts to greet visitors assist customer service with the adoption process. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Friday’s noon to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m.
- Dog Walkers to exercise dogs at the shelter. Shifts are on Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays from 9-11 a.m. Dog Walking requires a Level 1 Dog Walking class often held on Thursdays and Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class.
- Fido Field Trips taking dogs into the community for a few hours for some fun. This position no longer requires a class. Shifts are Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Small Animal Care volunteers are needed to help care for rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. This care involves cleaning enclosures and providing fresh food and water. This position runs Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers to help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, (may help with rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc.). Shifts are now available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to noon. Training is provided during first shift.
- Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers to feed, provide fresh water, and help change litter boxes if necessary. This position is currently Monday through Saturday and runs from 3-4:30 p.m. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
- Offsite Event Volunteers to help with community events, speaking with public about our programs, basic information about the shelter, sales and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events, which vary.
For details call Cynthia at 541-672-3907 Ext. 111 or volunteer@savinggrace.info
Friendly Kitchen packs and delivers home cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg City limits. It needs kitchen volunteers to package the meals and drivers to deliver them. To volunteer or get more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
Douglas County Senior Services dining sites need four kitchen helpers at Riddle and two at Yoncalla on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; two at Winston on those days and three on Fridays. All sites need meals-on-wheels drivers and back up drivers. Call Darla at 541-440-3549 for more information.
St. Vincent DePaul in Sutherlin needs volunteers to help in laundry getting items ready to donate or sell and volunteers to test electronic donations. Call Rodney or Kim at 541-459-3394 for details.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for volunteers in the following areas:
- Support Services: Duties involve direct interaction with staff, physicians, patients, visitors and community members, assisting the Emergency Department by providing comfort assistance to patients and families, assist staff and stock supplies
- Activity Cart: Assist staff by offering provided books and games to patients in the patient rooms. Applicants must be able to push utility cart with supplies throughout the hospital and be comfortable entering patient rooms to offer and discuss provided items.
- Clerical Support: Assist various departments within the hospital with clerical and filing duties
- Discharge/Patient Escort: Assist the Admitting staff by taking patients to their destinations within the hospital and assist the nursing staff by discharging patients via wheelchair to their vehicles.
For more information or to apply contact Marcie at Volunteer Services 541-677-1253 or chimercyhealth.com/volunteers.
