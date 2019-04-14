The Roseburg Senior Center is humming with activities for area seniors, from pool to card games to trips, lunch and even breakfast on Fridays. The hard work and drive of the senior community has made it all happen but its volunteers who keep it thriving. Here’s a few of their current needs: a volunteer licensed contractor is needed to get the walk-in cooler functioning; someone to power wash the parking lot; a cashier on Thursdays; dishwashers any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call the Center at 541-671-2634 for details.
Knitters and crocheters are needed to make hats, scarves and afghans for children and adults. Yarn and needles are provided, but donations are always welcome. The group has provided 1849 items to various organizations since 1992. Next meeting is Wednesday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at 370 Highland Vista Lane in Green. Call Vi at 541-671-7124 if you want more information.
Salvation Army needs helpers for the food pantry a couple of hours a week, preferably Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Times and dates are flexible. Call Kristy at 541-248-2586.
Mercy Medical Center is seeking a gift shop sales associate. Volunteers must be able to operate the cash register, as well as handle cash, credit card and payroll deduction sales. Training is provided for the one, four or five hour shifts per week and dependability is essential; instrumental musicians are being sought to play soothing music in the lobby and waiting room areas; patient relations volunteer needed to help orient patients to their room, identify situations needing intercession by nursing staff, patient advocate or discharge planning/social services and also assist with discharge planning; courtesy escorts are needed to help admitting staff with registration and to take patients to their destinations, as well as take discharged patients in a wheelchair to their car.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal program is looking for meals-on-wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport dining sites, mileage reimbursement is provided; Kitchen helpers are in demand on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winston, Glide, Glendale, Reedsport and Yoncalla, where they also need a desk register volunteer. For more information or to sign up, call 541-400-3677.
Douglas County Senior Services program needs an office volunteer to update the database. Roseburg Courthouse information booth is looking for four volunteer greeters. Days and times are flexible and training is provided for both of these opportunities. Call 541-400-3677 for details.
