It seems that some folks find pets help them deal with the stress and isolation of the pandemic. Amazing Grace Pet Shelter has been very busy and is in need of volunteers to care for the critters and assist those wishing to adopt.
Check out the list of their needs and find one that suits you:
- Dog Walkers, to take dogs out for some exercise. Shifts are on Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fido Field Trips, to take dogs out of the shelter and into the community for a few hours for some fun. This position, as well as the Dog Walking, requires a level 1 Dog Walking Class and shifts are Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Morning Kennel Care Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings 9 a.m. to noon. Duties include feeding and cleaning the dog kennels.
- Maintenance Person is needed to help with minor upkeep of the main facility. This position is as needed.
- Cattery Care morning volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, rabbits etc., afternoon Cattery Care helpers feed, provide fresh water and help change litter boxes if necessary. Positions are seven days per week 9-10:30 a.m. or 3:30-5 p.m.
- Spay and Neuter Clinic volunteer to help with recovery. Experience is preferred. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Times to be determined. Will need to interview with clinic staff.
- Special project volunteer to do laundry, small side jobs at the shelter. This position is available Monday-Saturday, any time of the day, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Volunteer to answer phones on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and/or 1-5 p.m.
- Offsite Event Volunteers help with events that outside of the shelter including speaking and providing basic information on shelter, adoption, and other programs.
Training is provided for all positions. For more information contact Cynthia at 541-672-3907 Ext 111.
Ombudsman Program is in need of volunteers to be the voice for seniors or disabled individuals in residential facilities, foster homes or nursing centers.
Ombudsmen investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until their concerns have been resolved. The services provided are free and confidential for the resident.
No cost training is provided for volunteers who are asked to give four hours per week including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility and helping to resolve issues.
Training sessions will be held on Zoom in September and hopefully in person or some hybrid form in October. For details call 800-522-2602 or email ltco.info@oregon.gov
Meals-on-Wheels/Friendly Kitchen serves hot meals to Roseburg seniors or handicapped individuals within the city limits. Although its dining site is currently closed, drivers are urgently needed to deliver the meals Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. For more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program is in need of drivers and/or backup drivers for meals-on-wheels at Winston, Glide, Yoncalla, Glendale, Reedsport and Riddle on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement is provided.
Also needed are kitchen helpers at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla. and Reedsport on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Information Booth at the Court House is still short four volunteer greeters. Days and hours are flexible and training is provided. For this station and the dining sites call 541-440-3677.
St Vincent de Paul at 112 E. Central in Sutherlin is open for business and needs able bodied individuals to accept and deliver heavy items Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Rodney at 541-459-3394 if you can help.
