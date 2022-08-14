If there is one diagnosis we fear more than cancer it is Alzheimer’s. Many of us have friends or family afflicted with this dreadful disease. We are compassionate but feel helpless.
- Brookdale Memory Care is looking for someone to bring comfort to the residents by bringing in their dog for about a 30 minute visit. If you play the piano, you can bring joy to the residents with some of the old tunes they remember. You can choose the day and time that best fits you. Call Sandy at 541-464-5600, Tuesday through Saturday for more information.
- Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate hearts with no commitment of time, other than what interests you. Give Anita a call at 541-464-5462.
- Amedisys Hospice Care is looking for volunteers 16 and older to offer companionship or share and help patients with art projects. For more information call Joannie at 541-440-2583.
Mercy Hospital has openings for volunteers in these areas:
- Discharge Escorts: This job entails taking a patient in a wheelchair to his/her waiting ride. This frees up a very busy CNA. It requires walking and some light lifting (patient’s belongings).
- South Information Desk: This can be a fun and interesting position. It is great for volunteers who have trouble walking long distances or those who want to get up and go. Dealer’s choice on this one.
- Veteran Volunteer: for Fridays and/or as a sub for when one of the veteran volunteers is on vacation. This includes visiting every veteran in the hospital, being a friendly face, good listener and offer general support. The gift of gab is a useful quality. Veteran Volunteers find this position fulfilling on many levels. For details call Volunteer Services at 541-677-1253 or apply online at
Douglas County Senior Services needs volunteers at the following dining sites:
- Glendale: Back up Meals on Wheels Driver Tuesday and Thursday.
- Glide: Two Kitchen helpers/Servers Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; one Back up Meals on Wheels Driver Tuesday and Thursday.
- Reedsport: three Kitchen Helpers/Servers Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; two Back up Meals on Wheels Driver Tuesday and Thursday.
- Riddle: One Meals on Wheels Driver and One Back up Driver Tuesday and Thursday; One Greeter/Server on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Sutherlin: Two Back up Meals on Wheels Driver Tuesday and Thursday.
- Winston: One Back up Meals on Wheels Driver Tuesday and Thursday; One Greeter on Tuesday; One server on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Yoncalla: One Back up Meals on Wheels Driver on Tuesday and Thursday; Two Greeter/Servers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; One Kitchen Helper on Friday.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter wants volunteers for these positions:
- Adoption Hosts greet visitors and assist Customer Service with the adoption process. Positions are currently available in the afternoons Wednesday through Saturday 2:30-5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon-2:30 p.m. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-2:30 p.m. and on Fridays noon-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m.
- Morning Kennel Care volunteers work alongside staff to help with feeding and cleaning the dog kennels. Training for Kennel Care is on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. Shifts are available 9 a.m.-noon seven days a week.
- Afternoon Kennel Care volunteers provide food and exercise for the dogs, make enrichment treats and do some cleaning. This position is available Monday through Sunday from 3:30-5 p.m.
- Dog Walker volunteers help take dogs out for some exercise at the shelter. Shifts are on Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dog Walking requires a Level 1 Dog Walking class is held every other Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class.
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, (may help with rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc.). Shifts are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Training is provided during first shift.
- Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers feed, provide fresh water, and help change litter boxes, if necessary, and do some cleaning. This position is currently Monday through Saturday and runs from 3-5 p.m. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Small Animal Care volunteers help care for animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. This care involves cleaning enclosures and providing fresh food and water. This position runs Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Fido Field Trip volunteers take dogs out of the shelter and into the community for a few hours. This position no longer requires a class. Shifts are Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Offsite Event volunteers help with events outside the shelter. These events include speaking with the public on a one-on-one basis about the programs and basic information about the shelter, sales, fundraising and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events, which vary.
- Laundry volunteers help maintain the laundry from various departments following standard procedures and maintaining safety protocols. Shifts are available Monday through Saturday 9 a.m-noon, noon-3 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Training for this position is on Mondays from 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesdays from noon-3 p.m.
If you are interested please contact Cynthia at 541-672-3907 Ext. 111, volunteer@savinggrace.info, or fill out an online application at savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org.
