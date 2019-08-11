Children and youths from birth to 18 years of age, who may be caught in a bad situation, are sometimes mired in the legal system with no one to advocate for them. CASA volunteers step up to fill the need. They visit children once a month and are trained on writing court reports and attending court hearings about every six months.
Volunteer training sessions will be held Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting August 21.
“Coffee and CASA,” an informational and support group, meets every Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 545 W. Umpqua St., Suite 2. If this need touches your heart, contact Katherine at 541-672-7001 or Katherine@casaofdouglascounty.org for details.
Mercy Hospice Program will have volunteer training sessions this fall. Orientation class on the hospice philosophy and a question and answer period will be on Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. to be followed by sessions every Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. until Nov. 5. Topics will be: Concepts of End of Life Care; Training on Transfers and Body Mechanics; Stages of Dying and Family Dynamics; Physical Care of Dying Patient; Spiritual Care; Volunteer Self Care and Safety; and Understanding Grief.
Classes will be held in the conference room at the Hospice office 2675 NW Edenbower Blvd. Call Anita 541-464-5462 or 541-677-2384 to register or for further information.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for Spiritual Care volunteers who must complete spiritual care orientation and make a personal discernment before committing to serve in that capacity. Also needed are golf cart drivers to transport patients and guests from the parking lots to the hospital and palliative care volunteers to work with nursing staff providing clerical support and non-nursing patient comfort care. Call Michelle at 541-677-4465 for details.
Salvation Army is still in need of helpers in the food pantry Tuesday to Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Kristy can give you details at 541-248-2585.
Roseburg Senior Center is a thriving gathering place for seniors of all ages and needs help in the kitchen, folks to make cookies, greeters to welcome visitors and a volunteer to sweep the parking lot. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-671-2634 to sign up.
Douglas County Senior Service Meal Program is in urgent need of meals-on-wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the dining sites at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport. Mileage reimbursement and a free meal are provided. They all need kitchen helpers and Yoncalla also needs a desk register person.
Roseburg Courthouse needs greeters to staff the information booth. Training is provided and days and hours are flexible. For any of these opportunities call 541-440-3677.
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin is in need of kindhearted folks to help in the thrift store. Hands-on help is needed in the laundry where clothes are prepared to display in the store. It also needs cashiers, help in the electronic testing area, someone to accept donations and wash or detail donated cars. Store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Rodney or Kim at 541-459-3394 for more information.
St. Francis Community Kitchen in Sutherlin is in need of volunteer prep cooks Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and servers on Mondays and Wednesdays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Wendy at 541-315-1735 or wendybwilson@gmail.com for more information.
Friendly Kitchen dining site provides hot meals to folks in Roseburg and needs volunteers to help serve the meals on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and hosts to greet the guests Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Individuals age 60 or older, disabled, or recovering from an illness or injury, and are therefore unable come the dining site can have that warm meal delivered to their home, but there is an ongoing need of volunteer drivers to meet this need. If you can answer any of these volunteer opportunities call Inger at 541-673-5929.
