Everywhere we turn we hear dire news of new cases of COVID-19. While many of us may be stressed out over holiday restrictions that places on us, others are stressed out because they have no food and can’t afford any gifts for their children. Check out the following opportunities where you can volunteer and alleviate some of those needs:
Salvation Army needs:
- Help in the food pantry from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15-18
- Bell ringers to man the donation kettles now until Dec. 14, families, churches and organizations are welcome
- Helpers are needed to sort toy donations and put them into bags for each family and
- 5-10 helpers from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 19 to load donations into the family’s car.
Call Capt. Kristy at 541-248-2585 for details.
Mercy Medical Center is looking for:
- Spiritual care volunteers who are willing to respond compassionately to patient and family’s needs and concerns, pray with them if they desire, and offer comfort and encouragement
- Palliative care volunteers to work under the direction of the nursing staff, assist with clerical support and provide non-nursing patient comfort care. Must be 18 years of age or older.
- Volunteer dischargers to assist nursing staff by wheeling discharge patients to their vehicles, escorting patients to and from cardiac rehab and day surgery and helping with deliveries and inner hospital and guest transports.
Volunteers must be willing to serve on a scheduled basis. If you can help in any of these areas call Michelle at 541-677-4465.
Saving Grace Pet Shelter is asking for:
- Morning care volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for dogs and Tuesdays for cats. Duties include helping with daily cleaning and feeding of shelter pets
- Adoption hosts are needed from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 2:30-5 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. Duties include greeting visitors, showing them around the shelter and introducing them to the animals, must commit to one shift per week.
- Dog Walker volunteers work flexible shifts 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will need to commit to one shift per week and attend a dog walking training class.
- Lion Tamers, a special group of foster volunteers for feral kittens, are especially trained to care for them and socialize them to help make them more adoptable. Shifts are on-call.
If you have questions call Trina at 541-672-3907 Ext. #111.
Douglas County Senior Services dining sites need:
- Meals on Wheels drivers in Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale, Reedsport and Riddle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Mileage reimbursement is provided.
- Kitchen helpers are needed in Winston, Glide, Yoncalla and Reedsport.
Roseburg courthouse information booth is looking for four volunteer greeters. Days and times are flexible. Training is provided. For information about this opportunity and those for dining sites listed above, call 541-440-3677.
