Christmas is a holiday especially for kids. Anticipation of the big day can be seen in their faces and the joy of Christmas morning warms even the heart or the Grinch.
But that is not the case for children whose homes are broken, and whose foster care is a poor substitute.
Volunteers to the Citizen Review Board can make a difference. The state program reviews the cases of children in foster care and brings public oversight to foster care cases and vulnerable children and their families.
The board meets monthly in Douglas County and reviews of up to eight children in foster care a day. Members have access to case material and make recommendations which are then filed with the court and all legal parties in each case.
The program is virtual right now so meetings are held online. For more information contact Tricia, Field Manager for Douglas County at Tricia.M.Swallow@ojd.state.or.us
Saving Grace Pet Adopt Adoption Center is looking for volunteers as follows:
- Fido Field Trip volunteers take dogs out of the shelter and into the community for a few hours for some fun. This position, as well as the Dog Walking, requires a level 1 Dog Walking Class and shifts are Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Small Animal Care volunteers are needed to help care for animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. Duties include cleaning enclosures and providing fresh food and water. This position run Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, (may help with rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc.). Shifts are now available seven days a week from 9-10:30 a.m. On the job training is provided.
- Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers help feed, provide fresh water and help change litter boxes if necessary. This position is currently seven days per week and runs from 3:30-5 p.m. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
- Offsite Event Volunteers help with events outside of the shelter. These events include speaking with the public on a one-on-one basis regarding the programs, basic information about the shelter, sales and pet adoption. Training for this position is done on the job.
- Maintenance Person needed to help with minor upkeep of the main facility. This position is “as needed” and on the job training will be provided.
If you are interested in any of the above positions, please contact Cynthia at volunteer@savinggrace.info or 541-672-3907.
Meals-on-Wheels/Friendly Kitchen serves hot meals to Roseburg seniors or handicapped individuals within the city limits. Although its dining site is currently closed, drivers are urgently needed to deliver the meals Monday to Friday from 11:30 to noon. For more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
