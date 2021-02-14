In a graying population such as Roseburg, senior residential, assisted living, foster home and nursing facilities are critical. Certified Volunteer Ombudsmen serve as the voice for their residents, working to make the system responsive to their needs and wishes. To do that, they investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until their concerns have been resolved.
The services provided are free and confidential for the resident. No cost training is provided for volunteers who are asked to give four hours per week including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility and helping to resolve issues.
Volunteers go through a screening process and are desperately needed in Douglas County. Training classes are scheduled on Zoom for March 2, 4, 9, 11, 16 and 18. If you are not interested in being trained online, you can submit your application, good for a year, and receive the training later. If you have questions, call Natascha at 971-600-6149 or go to www.oltco.org.
Mercy Medical Center is looking for volunteers in the following stations:
- Volunteer Dischargers to assist the nursing staff by taking discharged patients, via wheelchair, to their vehicles, assist with escorting patients to their destination within the hospital and assist with the delivery of flowers, inner hospital transports and guest transports, as time allows
- Palliative Care volunteers to work under the guidance of the Palliative Care nursing staff, assisting with clerical support and providing non-nursing patient comfort care. Must be sensitive to problems caused by illness/stress and be able to work with minimal direction or supervision
- Spiritual Care volunteers who are willing to serve, in a non-judgmental and sympathetic manner, those who are experiencing ill health, to respond compassionately to patient (and family) needs and concerns, to pray for or with those who desire prayer and to share comfort, hope, encouragement and humor as needed.
All volunteers must be willing to serve on a scheduled basis. If you can help in any of these areas call Michelle at 541-677-4465.
Saving grace still needs:
- Dog Play Group volunteers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are especially trained to assist the staff in taking out groups of dogs to play together.
- Morning Care Volunteers are needed to help with cleaning and feeding of shelter pet, shifts are Fridays 9 a.m. to noon
- Adoption hosts are needed on Wednesdays from noon to 2:30 and 2:30 to 5 p.m. or Fridays and Saturdays from 2:30 to 5 p.m., duties include greeting visitors, showing them around the shelter and introducing them to animals.
All volunteers must commit to one shift per week. Trina at 541-672-3907, ext. 111 can give you more details.
Salvation Army needs additional volunteers in the food pantry and warehouse. You can choose your hours at the pantry on Thursdays and Fridays and at the warehouse on Monday through Saturday. Call Capt. Kristy at 541-248-2585 for details.
Douglas County Senior Services dining sites need:
- Meals on Wheels drivers as well as backup drivers in Winston, Glide, Yoncalla, Glendale, Reedsport and Riddle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Mileage reimbursement is provided
- Kitchen helpers are needed in Winston, Glide, Sutherlin and Glendale on Tuesday Thursday and Friday and in Yoncalla Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Court House Information Booth is still looking for four volunteer greeters on weekdays, hours and days are flexible. For information about this opportunity and those for dining sites listed above, call 541-440-3677.
